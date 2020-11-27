It is the last Friday of November, many people are preparing for Christmas and the products are increasingly in demand, such is the case with this year’s iPads, which are in line to be bought and that is why this reason that to manufacture this device Foxconn to produce iPads outside of China for the first time, then we tell you everything about it.

The growing demand for iPads by season leads to the stock of these devices being depleted, this reason and Apple’s own reasons suggest that Foxconn will consequently produce the Apple tablet outside of China, specifically is moving some production according to a source in the supply chainSome iPads are said to be made in Vietnam, starting in the first half of 2021.

We know that the bitten apple brand has long diversified iPhone production in various countries, being India a major manufacturing center Due to its increase in importance, on the contrary, Foxconn has so far only assembled iPads in China because a production outside the Asian giant is something really important.

The rumors, regarding the manufacture of iPads outside China, became relevant thanks to a Reuters report in which it mentions that Foxconn is building assembly lines for Apple iPads and MacBooks At its plant in Vietnam’s northeastern Bac Giang province, this anonymous source declined to be identified as the plan was private, the new production plant will be connected in the first half of 2021.

The anonymous source report indicates that Apple requested the measure, following concerns about excessive dependence on China as a manufacturing center, however, although tensions with China are likely to ease after Trump leaves office in January, the trade war could result in a wake-up call to the company, accelerating plans to further diversify its supply chains and stop relying exclusively on China.