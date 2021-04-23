Framer, create interactive mockups for your apps from Windows

- Advertisement -

When creating applications, we must always have a mockup and these became a reality with the well-known mockups. However, these are no more than a graphical view of what we want to propose, without more activity, or the possibility of interacting. Therefore, we want to present you an application that will allow you to create interactive mockups from your computer.

Its name is Framer and it is an application for Windows where you can create mockups of applications that respond to clicks and touches.

Interactive mockups for your projects

Before an application begins to be coded, it is best to have a mockup that shows what we want to achieve. This provides a preview for end users and also a guide for those who will develop each of the features. Additionally, it allows evaluating the user interface and correcting any element. We can achieve all this by creating mockups from any tool that we find on the internet. However, the possibilities that Framer offers with interactive mockups are very attractive.

Through this application you can create mockups as you do in any other, with the difference that they allow interaction. In this way, you can see animations, transitions, buttons in different states and more.

As we mentioned before, Framer is an application that you can use in its free mode. In that sense, you will have access to the creation of interactive mockups with all the available effects. However, collaborative work will only be available for the paid version.

By creating interactive mockups with Framer, end users will have the ability to see the interface in action. This allows you to define if it is really comfortable or friendly, to make corrections and necessary changes.

Framer is an excellent application for designers, programmers and any professional in the development area. If you want to create interactive and attractive mockups, feel free to give it a try.

To get Framer, follow this link.

