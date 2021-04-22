Framer, free app for prototyping apps, now for Windows and Mac

- Advertisement -

Prototyping an application before programming it or asking a team of professionals for its development is extremely important to be able to define functionalities, information flow and user interface.

There are many platforms that allow the creation of this type of designs, and today I present one that has just been released to Windows and Mac for free.

This is Framer, its new desktop application completely free, with image export, real-time collaboration and smart components.

The objective of this program is to allow the creation of prototypes that we could already do from the browser directly on the desktop, although the number of projects and professionals working on the same file is limited in this free version (it would be necessary to jump to the Pro account to remove limits).

One of the functions that attracts the most attention is that of the intelligent components, with transitions, animations, interactions, visual states and more, without the need for code. They are elements that respond to touches and clicks, interactions and transitions that create user experiences, which helps define how the final version of the app will respond.

Buttons with multiple states, scrolling effects, nested scrolling effects … offer these types of effects without the need for us to program, and they show visual states when we interact with them, that’s why they call themselves “smart”.

We can also create variables, so that it is possible to define actions when hovering the mouse and pressing, modifying the value of the variables at any time. Adding variables to components allows you to dynamically change their properties without creating a separate component for each specific state.

You can download Framer from this link.