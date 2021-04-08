web
France conducts combat tests with Boston Dyamics robot

practica militar.jpg
practica militar.jpg

Via: Pixabay
It seems that Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot, has been found a new utility. Now Saint-Cry, a military school located in France, is conducting combat tests with this four-legged quadruped.

In reconnaissance practice, the military used Spot as an instrument to assess the combat terrain. Indeed, the soldiers felt more confident and secure during the activity.

“Four students carried out these applied research practices in three scenarios: an offensive action in which a crossroads had to be captured, a defensive action during the day and then at night, and an urban combat”, indicated the engineer of the base of Coëtquidan Gérard du Boisboissel.

“The robot was deployed to recognize OSCAR3. A retrospective look at the applied research exercise, organized on March 30 and 31 by the EMIA and the research center. Robotization of the battlefield: sensitizing students to the challenges of tomorrow, ”wrote Saint-Cyr Coëtquidan in the tweet.

The use of Spot made the difference during the practices

The engineer added that the practices were done with and without Spot. This allowed them to assess how robot participation was influencing military activities. Indeed, the Boston Dynamics robot made the difference.

Military with Spot
Via: Saint-Cry

As mentioned earlier, Spot helped reconnoitre the ground and provide added confidence to the cadets. However, it slowed down combat operations a bit, according to students. A very reasonable result, since these are not made for that purpose. Well, we think so.

Months ago, Spot starred in a very peculiar video. In this one, he is seen dancing and making movements so coordinated that it even looked like a montage. Would these skills get the attention of Saint-Cry? Will the military arts be the future that awaits these robots?

Read also:

Scientists create an ideal guide robot for the visually impaired

.

