France will by law add a “repairability score” to every smartphone

The European Parliament has voted in favor of a new policy to ‘develop and introduce mandatory labeling, to provide clear, immediately visible and easy to understand information to consumers about the estimated shelf life and repairability of a product at the time of the purchase”. The vote, which has been approved with 395 votes in favor, 94 votes against and 207 abstentions, supports the right of consumers to redress. This should provide a mandatory repairability index for all electrical and electronic products sold in the EU, helping consumers to buy with confidence. Starting in January, France will start adding labels with repairability information on smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices.

The tag will have a repairability score of 0-10, very similar to what iFixIt has assigned to all the products it disassembles. This rating is expected to help customers decide on products that are easier to fix.