Francis Mojica is left without the Nobel: Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna win the 2020 Chemistry prize for CRISPR-Cas9

By Brian Adam
Francis Mojica Is Left Without The Nobel: Emmanuelle Charpentier And

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is by far the “ugly duckling” of the awards, the least glamorous. However, historically, it has undoubtedly been one of the most important. A good example of this is what we saw today in Stockholm. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for CRISPR-Cas9.

Sweden has decided to reward one of the great genetic discoveries of our time, the molecular scissors; a revolutionary system that has turned around many of the things we knew about our genes. but the Spaniard who discovered the mechanism has been forgotten, Francis Mojica.

What is CRISPR and why has it been awarded?

crispr

Not only in Spain, but in Alicante. Neither in Madrid, nor in Barcelona, ​​in Alicante“, Lluis Montoliu told us when talking about the discovery that today has won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. CRISPR is, essentially, a cellular mechanism that allows cutting, pasting and modifying genetic material. Mojica, more than 25 years ago identified it and realized that it functioned as a cellular immune system.

Mojica himself confessed that “when we discovered CRISPR, I said to myself:” this is going to be crazy in biology “and then absolutely nothing happened.” In fact, that “nothing” lasted many years. Years in which CRISPR seemed like a scientific curiosity without much importance and work on the subject, as Mojica did

Until Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna they realized that we could use that mechanism to our advantage. From that moment, everything changed. As Montoliu told us, it was not that CRISPR let us do things faster, it was that it allowed us to do things that we had never dreamed of doing. It opened the doors of the genetic code in a simple, cheap and precise way.

Using just an RNA sequence as a guide, we can immunize important microorganisms for commercial use (such as Penicillium roqueforti, responsible for Roquefort cheese), recover animal species or make genetic modifications in people to eradicate the worst genetic diseases. The genetic boom in recent years (also in its most controversial sides) is largely due to them.

A complex and difficult story to reward

However, CRISPR’s history has been intricate. There are not only the researchers who discovered the mechanism before the work of Charpentier and Doudna, but also researchers such as the Lithuanian Virginijus Siksnys who discovered the same thing almost simultaneously and, despite submitting their article earlier, due to a delay in publication it has been become another of the great forgotten in history.

Surely that has weighed on the decision of the Nobel committee for do not enter to debate who deserved to occupy that third place in the 2020 Chemistry award. Something that had already been very controversial on other occasions when CRISPR had been awarded. It is one more reminder of the problems Swedish awards have in capturing the current nature of scientific research.

The waiting list

ffdfd

On this occasion, Sigma Xi’s favorite was Jennifer Doudna and they were right. They were also part of the prediction Robert S. Langer, for his advances in the world of nanomaterials and, especially, for his pioneering work in the field of intelligent drug delivery; Ron W. David; and Krzystof Matyjaszewski, for the discovery of atomic radical transfer polymerization (ATRP), a new method of polymer synthesis.

Clarivate, for its part, bet on Taeghwan Hyeon, Moungi G. Bawedi and Christopher B. Murray for “the synthesis of high precision nanocrystals with a wide range of applications in medical, physical and biological systems”; John F. Hartwig and Stephen L. Buchwald for their “contribution to organometallic chemistry”; and Makoto Fujita for “his advances in supramolecular chemistry through self-assembly strategies.”

