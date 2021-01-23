Free Ad Guard, a simple ad blocker for Android

- Advertisement -

The annoyance generated by ads when browsing the internet is something that has been with us for about 20 years. Previously it was very common to enter websites and they bombarded us with pop-up windows. The evolution of all this is what we see today, with thousands of ads even reaching our phones. Therefore, we want to introduce you to an ad blocker for Android that could improve your experience.

Its name is Free Ad Guard and it is a free and very easy-to-use ad blocker that promises to rid us of the advertising we receive.

A simple and lightweight ad blocker

The arrival of advertising on mobile devices has greatly impacted our experience using the device. In these moments it usually happens that we are viewing our files from any manager that we occupy and suddenly an advertisement interrupts us. It is an annoying situation that hinders any activity that we are doing on the smartphone. In that sense, Free Ad Guard has caught our attention because it is a very light application whose action is capable of freeing us from annoying advertising.

The application consists of a simple screen with a switch to turn on the service and a couple of options to filter the advertising. It should also be noted that it is a completely free app.

To start blocking ads on your Android with Free Ad Guard, all we have to do is activate the switch. The application works intelligently, that is, it has a predefined blacklist of ads that it can detect and block immediately. So, we don’t need to configure anything to start enjoying its benefits.

In case YouTube ads are still showing, you can check the “Auto Skip and Mute Ads” option and turn it on. In general, Free Ad Guard is an app that is worth trying, both for its function as an ad blocker, and for being a very light and non-invasive app for your system.

