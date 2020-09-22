Free air travel for life for a baby girl born during the flight

Cairo: EgyptAir has announced a lifetime of free air travel for a baby girl born on a flight from Cairo to London.

According to the Egyptian magazine Al-Yawm Al-Sabeeh, a pregnant woman on Flight MS777 from Cairo to London had to make an emergency landing at the airport in Munich, Germany, where she received medical treatment, after which the flight was diverted to London again. Done.

During the flight to London, the pregnant woman started having labor pains, on which the flight crew decided to give birth on the plane and with the help of the flight crew, the woman gave birth to a beautiful daughter on the plane.

During the flight, the chairman of EgyptAir, Amr Abu Al-Ainin, issued a lifetime free travel ticket to the newborn, which will allow the girl to travel to any country in the world for free on an EgyptAir flight.

Chairman Abu Al-Ainin thanked the crew of the plane for their help during the flight of the 38-year-old mother and also announced prizes and certificates of appreciation for the crew.