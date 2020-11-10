Free Android Apps on Google Play Games

One more year, the voting period for the best applications and games for Android in the Google Play Store opens. You can now vote for your favorites.

One more year, the voting period for the best applications and games for Android in the Google Play Store opens. You can now vote for your favorites.

One more year, the Google Play Store opens the voting period to choose the best applications of the year on Android . Google divides this list into two categories: best application and best game, with titles known to Android users in Spain. These awards seek to recognize the developers behind games and applications that are really worthwhile.

Google already usually recognizes many applications or games , such as indie games , throughout the year. Now, it is the users who will be able to vote for the best games and applications of 2020 in the Google Play Store. It will be possible to vote officially until November 23.

Best Android App of 2020

The editors of the Google Play Store have selected a total of 10 candidates for the best application for Android in this 2020. In this list we find some well-known names, such as Disney + , Disney’s streaming service. Also Microsoft Office, which has been significantly renewed this year, is another of the nominees. These are the 10 apps you can vote on:

Best Game of 2020

Google also leaves us with a total of 10 games to vote among, as the best game of this 2020 on Android. Again, we find familiar names, such as Legends of Runeterra , Brawlhalla or Harry Potter: puzzles and magic . Users will be able to choose between any of these 10 games until November 23.

If you want to vote for your favorite games and applications of this 2020 on Android, you have until November 23. You will be able to vote from this link , although it does not seem to be available to all users yet. On December 1, the best application and best game of 2020 will be made official in the Google Play Store.