Free applications to make video calls with your family this New Year’s Eve

We are about to say goodbye to the year, a 2020 that will surely be remembered in the history of our country for having had to face the famous pandemic caused by the coronavirus. A year in which we have seen how our way of life has changed and in which we have had to live several months of confinement. Now, we are living a very different Christmas from the ones that, perhaps we would never have wanted to face, but it is time to be responsible.

For this reason, surely many families that used to get together on these dates, this year cannot do so. However, thanks to technology we can always be a little closer to our own. Surely you are already thinking of making a video call to your family or friends tonight, but like you there are surely many millions of other people. Therefore, certain services may they can collapse tonight. Therefore, we are going to show you some alternatives to be able to make video calls during New Years Eve.

Best apps to make free video calls on New Years Eve

WhatsApp It is undoubtedly the most used application to make video calls at any time, however, we have already seen how in other years at this time the saturation has been maximum it has even had problems working. This year WhatsApp allows video calls from the computer to better see our family and friends, it is even possible to connect the laptop to the TV and make the video call through the big screen in the living room.

If WhatsApp is saturated or we do not use the app owned by Facebook, Skype is another great option. It is undoubtedly one of the oldest applications to make video calls and offers the possibility of bringing together many more people in the same call than WhatsApp for free.

Another service that we could lack in this compilation is Zoom. It has been one of the most used tools during the pandemic to see family and friends and now it is also used to be able to congratulate our loved ones on the New Year. Also, during these days, Zoom has removed the time limit for a video call, so you won’t have to resume the call after 40 minutes.

Teams is the solution offered by the software giant Microsoft. It is the one that allows bringing together a greater number of users in a video call, although I also do not think that anyone has a family so large as to reach the limit of other of the options mentioned above.

