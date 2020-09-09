Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that he does not believe that a free trade agreement can be reached if Britain goes back to the agreement it had agreed with the European Union on the country’s exit from the Union.

He was referring to a bill to be introduced today by the British Government which was acknowledged by the Northern Secretary of State which would violate international law as it will cancel part of the exit arrangement.

This bill aims to ensure that goods can be shipped from the North to Britain without any restrictions.

Speaking on RTÉ, Leo Varadkar said it was unbelievable that Secretary of State Brandon Lewis would make such a statement.

According to him, the statement will raise concerns of various governments around the world that intended to enter into future trade arrangements with Britain.

He suggested that these countries could change their minds if the British view was that international treaties could be revisited.