Freeing up space on WhatsApp is easier than ever with its new tool

By Abraham
Abraham

This is how the new tool works to free up space on WhatsApp

Free up space on WhatsApp
Freeing up space on WhatsApp is now easier than ever.
To avoid having to open each file that you want to delete, WhatsApp will show a preview of each document or multimedia content, so that it is easier to know what it is about. In this way, in addition, we will avoid deleting files that we might want to keep.
New tool to free up space on WhatsApp
The new tool to free up WhatsApp space.
It will also show the rest of the content received or sent , whatever its type. At the top, in addition, we will have a button to highlight files as favorites , so that in the future we know that these documents should not be deleted. This function is available in the application settings, in the “Data and storage” section . If we have the latest available version of WhatsApp downloaded , we will see a new option called “” Manage space from which it will be possible to view and delete old or large documents that we no longer need. However, on certain occasions, when the app detects that the mobile storage is almost full , it will display a notice directly in the chatas inbox that will encourage us to use this function to free up some space .   This option complements the option to activate or deactivate automatic downloads of WhatsApp multimedia content , which can be very useful if we want to avoid that the internal storage of the mobile phone is completely occupied by GIFs, images and videos received through WhatsApp .
Although this function should reach all WhatsApp users , both iOS and Android, in the coming days, those who are part of the WhatsApp beta program will probably be able to use it before the rest.  

