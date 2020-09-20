Latest newsTech NewsReviews

Freewheeling Elon Musk at NYT, from Kanye West to Fortnite to anime

By Brian Adam
Freewheeling Elon Musk at NYT, from Kanye West to Fortnite to animeAfter being “reprimanded” by his partner for a tweet, Elon Musk returns to be talked about because of a long interview with the New York Times, in which the atypical entrepreneur tells himself at 360 degrees. The topics covered are of the most disparate, from Kanye West’s nomination for US President in Fortnite.

In particular, according to what Billboard reported and how you can read in the full NYT interview, Musk said he tried to convince Kanye West to apply for 2024 instead of 2020. However, apparently the rapper did not accept the “advice” of the CEO of SpaceX. Musk has revealed that he has known West for more than ten years and that he has contacted him to find out if everything went well following the chaos generated by the first rally. According to what was told by the atypical entrepreneur, the two would have exchanged a chat with FaceTime and everything seemed normal, even if the situation was not exactly the most optimistic.

For the rest, in answering other questions, Elon Musk has revealed several curiosities about his person. For example, he claimed to never played any chapter of Grand Theft Auto, stated that “Princess Mononoke” is Hayao Miyazaki’s best film, has revealed that among his most viewed tweets there is one in which he declares he wants to buy Fortnite to eliminate it (the most viewed is the one in which he claims to love anime) and claimed that “Mark Zuckerberg has some problems, we all have problems“(following a question asking if the Facebook CEO was a”sociopath“). In short, Elon Musk confirms once again an atypical entrepreneur, who certainly does not hold back when faced with certain questions.

