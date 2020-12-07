Tech NewsSocial NetworksTwitter

From 2021 you can verify your Twitter account again

By Brian Adam
0
7
Marten Bjork Fvtg38cjc K Unsplash.jpeg
Marten Bjork Fvtg38cjc K Unsplash.jpeg

Must Read

Android

How to improve Kodi on a television with Android TV adding add-ons (add-ons) from the application itself

Brian Adam - 0
Kodi is one of the most playful tools when accessing multimedia content, either locally or in streaming. An application that, as...
Read more
Tech News

Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 May 2019 Update tomorrow: it may be a good time to update

Brian Adam - 0
On previous occasions we have seen how different versions of Windows have seen the end of their life cycle come with the...
Read more
Social Networks

From 2021 you can verify your Twitter account again

Brian Adam - 0
Twitter has announced that users will be able to verify their Twitter account again from 2021. The short message service had switched off...
Read more
Tech News

I voli spaziali più importanti a dicembre: c’è la Starship di Elon Musk

Brian Adam - 0
Dicembre sarà un mese piuttosto affollato di lanci spaziali: ecco un pratico calendario con cui seguire i voli più importanti di fine anno. Negli ultimi...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Twitter has announced that users will be able to verify their Twitter account again from 2021. The short message service had switched off the function for a few years – and is now reintroducing it because verification is still important for many users.

Since November 2017, users have no longer been able to have their Twitter account verified. The short message service had suspended the function in recent years, so that we could no longer apply for a blue verification tick.

Since then, Twitter has only verified accounts independently. Now the company is writing in one Blog postthat there are now many accounts on Twitter that should not be verified.

The short message service is now planning to remove the blue tick from inactive or incomplete profiles. Twitter will then resume the verification process with new, clear guidelines.

Verifying Twitter account: why is the blue tick so valuable?

The blue tick on the Twitter profile picture was very valuable for a long time. He confirmed that an account was real – this applies, for example, to people from the public, politicians and actors, but also news portals and other media.

Users could easily see whether a profile was trustworthy and genuine – or not. However, there was also criticism.

Twitter removed the checkmark from many accounts because users made small changes to their accounts, such as changing their profile photo. There were also no clear rules as to what requirements one had to meet in order to receive verification.

At the end of 2017, the company then completely suspended the function – until now.

Why does Twitter not start verification until 2021?

In 2021, the short message service wants to do everything better – and first of all collect feedback and criticism from its users. They can take part in an official survey and submit requests for new guidelines and clear requirements.

When the new rules are in place, many accounts are likely to lose their verification because they no longer comply with them. However, there has not yet been an exact date from when the new guidelines will come into effect and users can verify their Twitter account again.

Which accounts does Twitter verify?

Twitter doesn’t verify all types of accounts. If you want a blue check mark, your account must either be directly from you as a famous person or from a brand or be linked to them.

Specifically, the short message service takes into account government institutions, companies, brands, organizations, news portals, entertainment groups, sports clubs, activists and public figures.

Also, accounts of activists and influential figures must meet several criteria. This includes, for example, a profile in Google Trends with proven search activity or a separate Wikipedia page.

In addition, verified accounts are not allowed to publish content that violates the general terms of use of Twitter.

So it will be interesting to see the criteria by which Twitter evaluates fake news. The company reserves the right to revoke a verification at any time, whether justified or unfounded.

In addition, Twitter announced that it will be introducing further options in the coming weeks with which users can identify themselves on the platform. There should be new account types and labels.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Social Networks

Fear of missing out: Does this news matter at all?

Brian Adam - 0
The so-called "fear of missing out" - or FOMO for short - is the fear of missing out on a social interaction or event....
Read more
Facebook

Homescreen! A look at Tobias Nagel’s smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
In the "Homescreen!" Series we regularly present the homescreens of people from the social media, marketing, media and tech world - including exciting app...
Read more
Social Networks

Charli D’Amelio: This is the woman who first had 100 million Tik-Tok followers

Brian Adam - 0
Charli D'Amelio is the most successful teenager on Tik Tok. The 16-year-old American was the first person to have 100 million followers on the...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©