From 2021 you can verify your Twitter account again

Twitter has announced that users will be able to verify their Twitter account again from 2021. The short message service had switched off the function for a few years – and is now reintroducing it because verification is still important for many users.

Since November 2017, users have no longer been able to have their Twitter account verified. The short message service had suspended the function in recent years, so that we could no longer apply for a blue verification tick.

Since then, Twitter has only verified accounts independently. Now the company is writing in one Blog postthat there are now many accounts on Twitter that should not be verified.

The short message service is now planning to remove the blue tick from inactive or incomplete profiles. Twitter will then resume the verification process with new, clear guidelines.

Verifying Twitter account: why is the blue tick so valuable?

The blue tick on the Twitter profile picture was very valuable for a long time. He confirmed that an account was real – this applies, for example, to people from the public, politicians and actors, but also news portals and other media.

Users could easily see whether a profile was trustworthy and genuine – or not. However, there was also criticism.

Twitter removed the checkmark from many accounts because users made small changes to their accounts, such as changing their profile photo. There were also no clear rules as to what requirements one had to meet in order to receive verification.

At the end of 2017, the company then completely suspended the function – until now.

Why does Twitter not start verification until 2021?

In 2021, the short message service wants to do everything better – and first of all collect feedback and criticism from its users. They can take part in an official survey and submit requests for new guidelines and clear requirements.

When the new rules are in place, many accounts are likely to lose their verification because they no longer comply with them. However, there has not yet been an exact date from when the new guidelines will come into effect and users can verify their Twitter account again.

Which accounts does Twitter verify?

Twitter doesn’t verify all types of accounts. If you want a blue check mark, your account must either be directly from you as a famous person or from a brand or be linked to them.

Specifically, the short message service takes into account government institutions, companies, brands, organizations, news portals, entertainment groups, sports clubs, activists and public figures.

Also, accounts of activists and influential figures must meet several criteria. This includes, for example, a profile in Google Trends with proven search activity or a separate Wikipedia page.

In addition, verified accounts are not allowed to publish content that violates the general terms of use of Twitter.

So it will be interesting to see the criteria by which Twitter evaluates fake news. The company reserves the right to revoke a verification at any time, whether justified or unfounded.

In addition, Twitter announced that it will be introducing further options in the coming weeks with which users can identify themselves on the platform. There should be new account types and labels.