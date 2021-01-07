From a supposed resurrection to his relationship with women: controversies that came to light after the death of Juan Gabriel

- Advertisement -

January 7th marks the birth of the actor, composer and musician from Michoacán, Juan Gabriel, who would turn 71. “El Divo de Juárez”, after an artistic career of more than four decades, passed away on August 28, 2016 in the middle of a tour of the United States.

Today, almost five years from the day he passed away, the icon of Mexican popular music remains in the eye of the hurricane, amid controversy of dimes and diretes.

From an alleged resurrection to an alleged robbery, are some of the controversies that we learned after the death of the Mexican singer-songwriter:

Speculation about his appearance emerged at the end of 2018 and was fueled by Joaquín Muñoz, who was the former agent and friend of “Divo de Juárez”, who assured that the singer would reappear in December 2018 and January 2019, after the first date was not met.

The version that indicates that Juan Gabriel is still alive has been supported by some journalists from the artistic medium, such as Martha Figueroa, who in 2019 expressed in the program Today who did research on this event.

Joaquín has stated on several occasions that the singer is safe, isolated in Morelos, where he is cared for by a domestic worker.

In 2019, Muñoz even assured that the singer was only waiting for authorization from President López Obrador to come out of his hiding place. Further, declared that “El Divo” wrote two letters addressed to the Mexican president explaining why he had to fake his death.

In 2018, the journalist María Celeste Arrarás presented a photograph in which Juan Gabriel appeared alive. The snapshot was allegedly taken at the home where “El Divo” took refuge in September 2016, a month after his alleged death was announced.

In August 2019, Joaquín Muñoz declared in Today that the singer had passed away, but not under the circumstances that were made known: “Today three years after the supposed death of Juan Gabriel and I believe that now he is dead.”

However, days later he retracted what he said.

In January 2019, the images of the ‘Divo’ in the company of who allegedly was his biological son were viralized. The story was made known by Víctor Florencio, a seer and astrologer who, through his Instagram account, shared a photograph revealing that he is the interpreter’s son.

“I return from the beyond to recognize me as his legitimate son … he will announce the announcement soon …”, wrote the also known as ‘Niño Prodigio’ to accompany a photograph in which he is seen smiling with Juan Gabriel.

According to what was indicated by the users of the social network, the presumed seer and the acclaimed interpreter share some physical traits. To date, the publication is available in the astrologer’s profile.

Former vedette Lyn May declared that she and Juan Gabriel had a relationship in which she suffered the singer’s abuse.

“This is how things happened. I have bad memories of Juan Gabriel. For me it was ungrateful. He saw another person higher up and was already turning with one”, He said in an interview with the Mexican program First hand early 2019.

According to Lyn May’s account, The two started a relationship early in Juan Gabriel’s career. They posed as “boyfriends” for a few months when the singer’s label did not want the “Divo’s” sexual preferences to be made public. This friendship was left behind when the simple boy she knew underwent a radical change caused by money, fame and men.

Recently, in an interview with the program First hand, the vedette added that she taught Juan Gabriel to love: “He was a good lover, well, I taught him. He didn’t know anything, he was a kid. He knew about songs and that, but he didn’t know anything about moving his tongue ”.

Joaquín Muñoz assured during a television program that Aida Cuevas’ brother, Carlos, had a love affair with the singer-songwriter several years ago.

Whoever was the ex-agent and close friend of Juan Gabriel assured that both lived a romance: “You were with Juan Gabriel when you were 18 years old”he said in a segment of Laura Bozzo’s show, titled Myths and realities of dead artists.

“I learned a lot from Juan Gabriel, I learned how to do shows. As he developed, he was the best ”, defended the singer. Carlos denied what Joaquín said and recalled that he has been in a marriage for more than 35 years.

Silvia Urquidi, who was a friend of the singer and after his death has faced the singer’s family derived from the properties that the singer left in his name; revealed that ‘El Divo’ did not use to tip the shops and, on occasions, he even stole the money destined for the service.

“He stole tips. He did it all his life, but then you would leave tips and suddenly grab them and take them away “Silvia said in the show program Live gossip.

In addition, Silvia shared with the media that Juan Gabriel did not like to pay taxes and came to request a Mexican politician to cancel the payment of taxes to artists.

