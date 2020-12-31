From Alejandra Guzmán to Rebecca de Alba: the women in Ricky Martin’s love story

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Today he is a world star and continues to triumph also in acting, a field in which he recently participated as Antonio D’Amico in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Americam Crime Story, in addition to having conformed a family with the Swedish sculptor and his four children.

But it was in 2010 when Ricky made people talk by publicly revealing his homosexual orientation, being that two years before the singer had already become the father of a pair of twins, via a surrogate. The news surprised some, as they recalled that Ricky had high-profile romances with women from the showAlthough it was already an open secret, the revelation of her sexuality caused a stir.

“I’m gay, I love men, but I like to enjoy sex in total freedom,” Ricky told the magazine Fame a few years ago and added “I am open to having sex with a woman if I feel like it… I know both men and women like me, I am against sexual labels, we are simply human beings with needs affective and sexual. But I would never think of forming a sentimental couple with them, my thing is men ”.

The Puerto Rican’s first job in Mexico happened in 1991 in the play Mom loves rock, where Angelica Vale was the protagonist, it is said that the coexistence between them led to a spark of love. However, they never confirmed it.

In 1992, the Puerto Rican and Argentine tennis player Gabriela Sabatini They met and dated for five months, however the relationship did not prosper.

Also that year, the interpreter fell in love with Alejandra Guzmán, with whom he became involved for a short period. She was already a popular rocker, and according to Ricky tells in his memoir, “she was an intense, forbidden woman” and it was she who ended the relationship: “It broke my heart a little,” she said to Univision. For her part, Alejandra has said that Ricky has been her “horniest” boyfriend.

In 1993, when Sasha Sokol and Ricky Martin were starring in the soap opera To reach a star, where the pop band Paper Dolls came from, rumors about a possible romance rang out loud, however they were never confirmed.

And it is that for several years and until 2005, the host Rebecca de Alba and the singer had a stable dating relationship that was reported to the media and they kept it low profile. In fact the singer of songs like Livin ‘the crazy life he has described his ex-girlfriend as “the perfect woman.” In this regard, Rebecca made it clear that Ricky only has good memories, best wishes.

“I can simply tell you that, when you have loved a person with great depth and now you love them very much, are you ever going to have a feeling? the only feeling that comes to you is that she is happy and that she really has a full life, “she said when she learned about the Puerto Rican wedding plans with her current husband.

When Ricky was breaking up with Rebecca de Alba in 2004, he was seen very closely with Alessandra Ambrosio, And although neither of the two have confirmed a love affair, the truth is that they were seen very close at that time.

About Rebecca de Alba, who has been his most important and lasting girlfriend, the singer referred without mentioning her name:

“In the 90’s he was working like crazy. I had girlfriends, I had boyfriends, I had dogs, I had cats. But my career never sabotaged my intimate life. I had my girlfriend, who was a woman I dated on and off for nine years, and she’s like the Gala for Dalí. Dalí had Gala, and I had this woman who was wonderful. Unfortunately we didn’t talk anymore, but she was amazing and she was powerful, and she knew about me. She knew I was gay, but we were together, ”Ricky Martin said a few years ago.

|