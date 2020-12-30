From Andrea Legarreta to Angelique Boyer: the famous ones who already enjoy the cold winter days in bikini

- Advertisement -

The last days of 2020 have arrived, and despite the COVID-19 pandemic that this year changed lives around the world, several famous are already enjoying the paridisiac beaches of the Mexican Republic and did not hesitate to share their sensual images sunbathing or showing off their best vaporous outfits.

Andrea Legarreta, Amanda Miguel, Marjorie de Sousa, Grettell Valdez and even Angelique Boyer are some of the luminaries that have stolen sighs on social networks.

The Mexican journalist was one of the first to appear on Instagram with a beach look. With a white coordinator and hair tousled by the sea breeze, Adela Micha looked happy in a tourist center in the Mexican Republic.

“Looking for Peace”, wrote the presenter of The Saga some days ago. His image received several reactions, including those of Tania Ruiz, the girlfriend of the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto.

The Argentine artist appeared on her Instagram account with a rather vaporous outfit that quickly attracted attention.

Amanda Miguel wore a black outfit that highlighted her attributes at the age of 64 and accompanied this image with an empowering message. “Hug yourself, love yourself, enjoy yourself. You are worth a lot !!! ”, wrote the famous.

The actress was seen in a fuchsia swimsuit, which highlighted his shapely figure at age 54 despite wearing a thin layer of the same color.

Hayek did not specify where in the world he is, but he did emphasize that the last days of this 2020 are enjoyed in a paradisiacal tourist center and sunny days.

“Last days of 2020. I have never been more grateful to have health and to be in contact with nature”, wrote the protagonist of Frida on his Instagram account.

The Venezuelan actress has shared several photos of her December break for a few days, in which her tight and colorful bikinis stand out.

“You are my favorite moment of the day”, wrote the famous on her Instagram account and In his stories, he dedicated one of his posts to the hashtag “morenito de mi amor”.

The conductor of Today celebrated a new goal on your social media with some sensual but fun photographs that captured the attention of his five million followers.

Legarreta is on vacation in Acapulco, Guerrero, so he took advantage of the scenery to capture his sunny afternoon.

“We are already 5 million on #Instagram !! 5 million THANKS for being there, for accompanying me, reading me, supporting me and adding with your presence in my career and in my life !!I read them, sometimes I can’t read everything, but I read them a lot and I value their presence so much! Sometimes I answer them and sometimes I try to let them know that I read them with a ❤️ but I ALWAYS appreciate your presence and comments! God bless you beauties every day! ”, wrote the famous in its publication.

The eldest daughter of Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín also presumed that she has already left childhood behind. LThe young woman was seen in a pink and black bikini while enjoying her ride on a watercraft.

“Me and this bikini: a love story”, wrote the also singer who debuted a few days ago in a virtual concert.

One of the first to react to this publication was the singer and former member of Timbiriche Erik Rubín, who wrote: “Preciosa”.

The actress also showed off her curves in a brown bikini during her end of the year holidays.

“Live, love and laugh”, wrote the ex-partner of “Pato” Borghetti.

Valdez enjoy a few days of tranquility with her son Santino and her husband, Leo Clerc, who this year monopolized the spotlight because he was accused of fraud and money laundering in Switzerland.

The blonde actress also enjoyed the sunny days of winter from Valle de Bravo in the State of Mexico.

Boyer appeared on her Instagram account with a blue bikini that soon caught the attention of all of Mexico.

“Vitamin D”, wrote the protagonists of several Mexican melodramas, which her boyfriend Sebastián Rulli responded with a tempting message: “D de Give me all that please !!!”

