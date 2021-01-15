From asphalt to the stars: Goodyear technology from motorsport to the moon

Goodyear’s history is certainly studded with successes, after all the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company is now over a century old, a huge time frame that has involved the company in some of the most important technological advancements of the modern era.

As we will see, the company has been a leading player on Earth, thanks to innovations brought to the world of motoring and motorsport, as well as to Space, helping NASA to bring technology to the Moon. Right from here we will start to tell you a history of technological evolution which indelibly marked the last century and continues today.

From the stables to the moon

Goodyear was founded in 1898, initially producing bicycle tires, carriage tires and even poker chips. However, his fortune was the invention of the automobile and, as early as 1901, Goodyear supplied Henry Ford with racing tires, while in 1909 he created the first aircraft tire. The company’s success continued to grow in the following years (from the late 1920s to 1940s, the company collaborated to build two Zeppelins in the United States) until, in 1927, it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For the next sixty years Goodyear grew relentlessly and also had a hand in the aeronautics sector. The success was such that it even reached Space, literally.

Goodyear and the Apollo missions

Because Apollo 12 astronauts Pete Conrad and Alan Bean had difficulty lugging their equipment significant distances to and from their lunar module, NASA engineers built the Modular Equipment Transporter (MET), a hand-towed two-wheeled vehicle that was used as an equipment transport device (along with as many as 35 bags of rock) on the lunar surface.

The two nitrogen-filled rubber tires on the MET were the first tires on the moon and were designed by the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. The biggest challenge for the company was one: NASA’s specifications required that the bladder be inflated to 1.5 psi on the lunar surface, a difficult task since the pressure on our satellite is different than on Earth.

How did they solve the problem? They had NASA partially inflate the inner tube of the tires, called Experimental Lunar Tires (XLT), with nitrogen. The device came transported on Apollo 14 in 1971 and it was a real success.

Not only that: Goodyear supplied essential products for Apollo 11. To send man to the moon, in fact, NASA engineers had to fight against time because several fundamental technologies for the company were missing. A disproportionate number of technologies were assembled by hand as most of the devices required by the moon missions exceeded the production capacity of the time.

Goodyear was essential to achieving the goal: The company produced brakes that helped the missiles position themselves on the launch pads, a system to help the engines circulate nitrogen, oxygen and hydrogen, the window frame of the command module, and even the panel on which the instruments.

When, at the end of the historic mission, Apollo 11 returned to Earth and crashed into the sea, the capsule floated thanks to special “floating bags” produced by Goodyear. Several prototypes of tires were also created for the lunar rovers: the outer wheel consisted of a woven wire mesh, shaped like a tire, which gave traction to the rover and allowed some dirt to slide inside. When the wheels turned, the net opened, the dirt fell back and the wheels returned to their tire shape.

Goodyear and space missions today

The company still cares a lot about space and, just in 2019, tested new tire technologies at the US National Laboratory of the International Space Station (ISS).

In the microgravity environment of the orbiting station, Goodyear studied the formation of silica particles, a common material used in consumer tires. The reason? Determine whether unique forms of precipitated silica can be considered in tires to improve performance.

In addition, Goodyear and NASA have developed an airless tire for the transportation of large long-range vehicles on the surface of our satellite: the “Space Tire”. “Goodyear literally went to the moon to take tire performance to new levels for consumers“Chris Helsel, Goodyear’s chief technology officer, said in the statement.”Space exploration has been the inspiration for so much innovation and we at Goodyear are proud of our legacy, which continues with this upcoming experiment in microgravity.“.

Humanity today is willing to return first to the Moon and then to Mars, who knows if Goodyear will provide the same support he gave at the time, we can only hope, given the success. In the meantime we can retrace the most important milestones in Goodyear history in the world of racing on four wheels.

Over 120 years of history

It was 1839 when Charles Goodyear discovered almost by chance, following an accident, the properties of rubber vulcanization, binding the latter to the sulfur by heating. The eclectic inventor thus discovered how to make the material resistant to bad weather, a spark capable of giving life to a entrepreneurial history that has lasted for over a century (with the commercial birth of the brand actually dated 1898). At the discovery of vulcanization other innovations follow one another, let’s think about first tire that can be removed from the rim patented in 1904, in 1908 it was the turn of the first mass-produced car tire, the legendary Ford Model T, while in 1934 it arrives on the market Lifeguard, the first tire to guarantee great stability even after a puncture. This brings us to 1956, the year in which Goodyear launches an entire line-up of tires designed for the world of racing.

An important step for the company, which already in 1960 won the Daytona 500 with its products and made Mickey Thompson overcome the 640 km / h barrier at Bonneville Salt Flats. A record that is updated with Craig Breedlove in 1963 thanks to special tires created ad hoc to break down the limit of 655 km / h which is repeated, just a year later, reaching 847 km / h on the Spirit of America, equipped with Goodyear tires.

Also in 1964 the company made its debut in the world of international competitions and it was enough less than 48 months to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in France, while always Craig Breedlove reaches 965 km / h on Goodyear tires in 1965. Jack Brabham, winner of the World Driving Championship on Goodyear tires in 1966, will also be grateful to the products of the American brand, while in 1967 it is the turn of AJ Foyt and Dennis Hulme, winners of the Indianapolis 500 and the World Driving Championship. In 1968 another milestone: Bobby Unser leads Goodyear to win the second consecutive Indianapolis 500.

In the Goodyear palmares there are also victories for Jackie Stewart (in 1971, just as the company tires they ended up on the moon along with Apollo 14) and Mark Donohue in the Indianapolis 500, complete with a speed record of 262 km / h. This brings us to 1973, the year in which 26 of the 33 competing cars of the Indianapolis 500 are fitted with Goodyear tires, including Gordon Johncock, a sign of the absolute leadership of the brand also in the motorsport field. In 1980 the tires were introduced All-Season, while Johnny Rutherford wins the Indianapolis 500 for the third time on Goodyear tires.

In 1982, the company’s tires reached another record: they were the first to exceed 320 km / h in the qualifying phase for the NASCAR Grand National, a perfect prelude to subsequent triumphs in Formula 1. In the same year, Keke Rosenberg won the 12th Championship. F1 after a season run entirely on Goodyear tires.

It is 1990 when the company can afford to declaim, through a commercial at the Daytona 500, “The best tires in the world have Goodyear written on them”, before throwing the tires Aquatred specially designed for wet driving, while in 1997 the brand became the official supplier of the three main NASCAR divisions.

In the same year, Goodyear tires are the first in history to reach share of 350 Grands Prix won in Formula, while it is in 2013 that the company presents to the world EficientGrip Performance, a tire with excellent performance in the wet capable of collecting 11 sector awards.

Look to the future

So far we have only narrated the main stages of Goodyear history, but its technological contribution was also important in the following years. From the improved system RunOnFlat, which allows you to drive safely even after a puncture, al SoundComfort, which reduces the noise inside the passenger compartment thanks to a polyurethane sponge applied to the internal liner of the tire, there have been many innovations in recent decades.

Goodyear has also worked with the European Union to develop a new detailed tire label so that every customer knows immediately what they are about to buy for their car. The next frontier? The smart tires with technology Chip in Tire, with chips inside capable of interfacing with a smartphone application, a feature that is especially useful for managers of large fleets to always know in what condition the tires of the cars are and when it is necessary to adjust the pressure.

A novelty arrived shortly after the presentation of the tire at the Geneva Motor Show Oxygene, a prototype not marketed (unfortunately) designed to impact the environment as little as possible and improve air quality in large cities. Moreover, every year Goodyear brings to the Swiss show an innovation useful to fuel the ecological debate, wink more and more to the mobility of the future with its “concept” products. For a company that has arrived on the Moon, it shouldn’t be so difficult to face the terrestrial challenges of the present and the near future …