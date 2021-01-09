From Barras Praderas to Netflix: Paul Villafuerte is the star in the new Cobra Kai promo

- Advertisement -

The Serie Cobra Kai, inspired by the iconic film saga of karate Kid, has become a favorite in Mexico. And is that his third season, which premiered in Netflix last January 1, it’s like the second most viewed of the platform in the country.

Taking advantage of the furor, the streaming company launched this Friday through its social networks a fun promotional video showing what a mexican dojo with the philosophy of “Not afraid of success, daddy”, where it appears Paul Villafuerte, the popular instructor and gym founder “Prairie Bars”.

“If Cobra Kai says ‘No mercy’, I say ‘No fear of success, daddy'” , it reads in the content description.

The video begins when Paul indicates to a young man that he is no longer a coach, but a “sensei”: “Do you think you’re on target, carnal? I am not your coach, I am your sensei! “

Later, he appears training other members in his new “The Mamado Dojo”, wearing a karate gi like the Cobra Kai, while repeating his funny motivational phrases as “Orale, dog!”, “Come on, doll!”, “Think about your ex” “,” Here is pure steak! “ or “Teach the sun and the stars how to shine ”.

In addition, Villafuerte explains that despite having been in a coma, losing his left leg and the mobility of his left arm, became a predator of life:

Life was very bitchy with me, carnal. But Cobra Kai taught me to be a dog with life

Even the evil founder of Cobra Kai, John kreese (Martin Kove), validates that Paul is the most “Badass” of the world, since the Mexican faced death and resurfaced while he only survived a pit full of snakes.

He is strong, resilient and has certainly shown no mercy to anything or anyone. I almost fell under a bridge full of cobras, but this man faced death

So now Cobra Kai is already based in Mexico: “Prairie Cobras Never Die”the members shout.

Through 30 chapters, the series shows what happened to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) more than three decades after his celebrated bout at the All Valley karate tournament.

Like a mirror story, both Daniel and Johnny they become the sensei of young people from the high school they attended, with the daughter of LaRusso and the Hispanic neighbor of Lawrence the protagonists. However, Kreese’s arrival has made things very tense and the Cobra Kai mentality has made the dojo one of the most feared in the Valley.

Even with only one leg, Paul Villafuerte trains hard at Barras Praderas. In Naucalpan, State of Mexico, one of the municipalities with more crime This “sui generis” street gym is located in the entity. promotes physical activity to rescue children and youth from drugs and crime.

A vacant lot, which was used by the neighborhood as a garbage dump, was transformed thanks to the drive and dreams of Paul, who at 23 years old lost a leg in an accident, a situation that depressed him and made him fall into alcohol and drugs.

In the place you can see weight benches made with steel beams and joists, in addition to the climbing tubes that are what They have given the gym an identity and what Villafuerte and his friends call the “Valle del Mamado” (as they popularly call muscular men in Mexico).

