From David Zepeda to Zague and Gabriel Soto: the celebrities who have suffered the leak of their intimate videos

Celebrities have been the perfect target to become victims of blackmail, extortion or simply to be exposed on the internet, unleashing scandal and embarrassment in those involved. There are few figures of fame who have seen their privacy violated by hackers or “someone” close to them who was in charge of spreading intimate content giving them a hard time and literally exposing them naked in the public eye.

After the recent leak of a video where Gabriel Soto appears without clothes, being “betrayed” by the tattoos on his torso, the actor’s request has been to respect his privacy: “I am not going to talk much about the subject, all I want to tell you is that I feel very vulnerable because of the way my privacy was violated, and make it clear that this happened many years ago, “he said in a video shared on his account on Monday afternoon.

As early as 2005 actress Michelle Vieth was a victim of revenge porn, a term used at that time. And it is that one day a video appeared on some internet sites where he is seen in a moment of intimacy with a man whose face is not seen.

After the scandal and the derision of which she was a victim, the actress has repeatedly said that she is sure that it was her ex-partner, Héctor Soberón, who made known the clip after editing it and deleting your identity and voice. Although the responsibility of the actor, who denied everything, could never be proven, Michelle declared in 2018 that she was preparing a documentary to talk about the case and put an end to the controversy that has accompanied her for so many years.

The remembered Jenni Rivera was not saved from this crime, because in 2008 a video was leaked on the internet where she appears being intimate with one of her bandmates. It was speculated that it was Edgar Villa, the musician with whom the band diva had a one-year romantic relationship, who was responsible for filtering the video. With shame, Jenni faced the press and assured that “She was a mother of a family and felt ashamed, but not for that reason she would not look for the person responsible.”

In statements for Aztec America, Jenni said she was betrayed by her ex-boyfriend, although she did not rule out that said clip would have been stolen along with other belongings that were taken one day when they broke into his house. For his part, Villa was questioned about the leakage of the material and denied his responsibility, claiming to be a gentleman who would never speak ill of his ex-partner, much less take advantage of the controversy.

In 2015 Actor David Zepeda was a victim of cyberbullying after fragments of an intimate video were released in which he appears touching his body for the camera. After speculation, the actor admitted that it is indeed he who appears in the compromising material and assured that he was sent to an ex-partner some years ago.

“It is an old video, from a few years ago and I did not agree to this extortion and it came to light. I feel absolutely betrayed and there is nothing to do but show my face “, declared at the time the journalist Javier Poza.

In 2018, Luis Roberto Álves Zague, generated controversy for the publication of a video where he appears in front of a mirror showing his body. This material immediately went viral, generating numerous memes and the word ‘Impressive’, as a mockery of the embarrassing moment that the former footballer starred in.

The sportscaster did not delve into the details, however. it was speculated that the video had been sent to a television host to whom Zaguinho allegedly intended to woo. The truth is that soon after, his then wife Paola Rojas decided to end the marriage of years, being that she was also a victim of derision on social networks for the “slip” of her husband.

Zague recently acknowledged that his video was taken from his personal belongings and admitted that its publication on the internet was a watershed in his intimate life and the cause of his separation from the presenter, with whom he had two children.

“In life no one is perfect. I am a Catholic and the only perfect one is God. We can all be wrong. Unhappily came that hack, that conspiracy, a plot that they tried to make to take advantage of something, “he said.

