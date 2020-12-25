From “Fish in the river” to “Come sing”: the legendary Christmas album with famous Mexicans

- Advertisement -

Christmas is a special date for everyone and although this year the celebration will be carried out in a different way due to health protocols, this does not prevent the “Eternal Christmas” in the homes of Mexicans. This album marked a whole generation and that still valid to the present day.

In december 1986 various famous Mexican artists joined their voices to sing Christmas carols and bring the group to life “Brotherhood”. 80s pop singers like Tatiana, Manuel Mijares, Yuri, Daniela romo, Arianna, Pandora and Oscar Athie they were in charge of immortalizing their voices in these Christmas songs. In addition, various artists from Latin America collaborated such as Denisse de Kalafe from Brazil, based in Mexico, Herald Zúniga of Nicaragua and Sergio Fachelli From Uruguay.

The most popular hit of the group is “Come to sing” from the composer José Ramón García Flórez. “Come sing, come sing, Christmas is here. Come sing, come sing, Christmas is already here ”a 34 years since its launch It is the most popular song that immortalized the group’s success and that managed to convey the nostalgic and joyful feeling that the closing of the year causes. It was the first Christmas album with pop artists recorded at that time, the producers never imagined the success they would have years later.

Another of the most recognized hits of the album is that of “The fish in the river” interpreted by Maria Fernanda Meade del Valle and the sisters María Isabel and María Teresa Lascurain Arrigunaga that made up the musical trio Pandora. The production gathered a total of 10 songs with songs such as: “Christmas Bells” performed by Tatiana, “Adeste Fideles” by Mijares, “Blanca Navidad” in the voice of Daniela Romo, “El Niño del Drum” interpreted by Arianna, “Arre Borroquillo” by Denise de Kalafe, La Marimorena voiced by Oscar Athie, “Campana Sobre Campana” with Yuri and “Los Campanilleros” by Hernaldo Zuñiga.

In 2003 “Eterna Navidad” was re-released in a special CD edition where it included new interpreters of the same genre, the voices of Laura Flores, Myriam Hernandez and Raphael they were part of this relaunch. The songs recorded were: “Ven A Casa” sung by Laura Flores, “Campanas De Plata” by Myriam Hernández, “Together This Christmas” performed by Bárbara, “Alma de Navidad” by Ángela Carrasco and Franco, “A question to God “by Ivana Morandi,” Long live love, long live peace “by the group Posdata and” The drummer’s song “by Raphael.

Currently, with digital platforms it is easier to find the original songs to enjoy the Christmas in the style of the 80s that will never go out of style, just enter the search engine Youtube to be able to listen to them, even some remastered versions is it so available on Spotify.

Due to the impact that the discography had on the Mexican public, various artists have used these songs to give them a fresher and more updated version. In november this year Mijares announced the launch of his Christmas album entitled “Merry Christmas!” where brought together the original members of “La Hermandad” to interpret his Christmas success again, it also included the collaboration of Lucero mijares, his daughter, Joy member of the duet Jesse and Joy, Manuel Medrano and Rachel Sofia.

In the first days of December the album was released “Eternal Christmas Let’s Celebrate” that brings together artists like Juanes, Jay de la Cueva, Edith Márquez, Danna Paola, Gloria Trevi, Los Tigres del Norte, Banda El Recodo, Alejandro Fernández along with his daughters América, Camila and Valentina who came together to record Christmas carols and celebrate this atypical Christmas.

