Tech News

From Nero to Robespierre: four reconstructions of “famous” people of the past

By Brian Adam
0
0
From Nero to Robespierre: four reconstructions of 'famous' people from the past
From Nero To Robespierre: Four Reconstructions Of "famous" People Of

Must Read

Tech News

From Nero to Robespierre: four reconstructions of “famous” people of the past

Brian Adam - 0
The great personalities of the past are often imagined as regal, authoritarian and magnificent looking men and women. This is not always the...
Read more
Latest news

Mukesh Ambani, a nonconformist Rockefeller

Brian Adam - 0
It all comes down to one person. Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India, is emerging as a modern John D. Rockefeller....
Read more
Tech News

“Mark Zuckerberg is thirsty for power,” says his mentor and first investor

Brian Adam - 0
Roger McNamee, the mentor and first investor of Mark Zuckerberg, harshly attacked his "pupil", stating that the young entrepreneur has lost control as he...
Read more
Mobile

I have. Mobile, new promotion for existing customers: 100 Gigabytes for 8.99 euros!

Brian Adam - 0
In the last few hours there have been many users who, through the official application of Ho. Mobile, received a proposal from the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

From Nero to Robespierre: four reconstructions of 'famous' people from the past

The great personalities of the past are often imagined as regal, authoritarian and magnificent looking men and women. This is not always the case and many times, used a real comparison, many of these figures turn out to be exaggerated, at least compared to how they were described. Let’s see some examples.

Nero he is the last emperor of the Julius-Claudian dynasty and is probably famous in popular culture for his bouts of tyranny, extravagance and even eccentricity. Its reconstruction (similar to the one you can find here) is entirely based on the bust preserved in the Capitoline Museums in Rome. The recreation was undertaken by a young Spanish sculptor, with a focus on “red” hair, as reported by some ancient sources.

Although often overshadowed by his son Alexander the Great, Philip II he was a crucial figure in Greek history, given his enormous contributions to the stability and military rise of the Macedonian kingdom. As for the reconstruction, the images are based on the bones originally found inside Tomb II, one of the three Great Tombs of Vergina. Unfortunately, academic debate is underway about the actual identity of the occupant of this tomb.

Also reconstructed the appearance of the Lord of Sipán, one of the most significant archaeological finds of the twentieth century; the first of the famous Moche mummies found in 1987 at the Huaca Rajada site in northern Peru. The mummy – nearly 2,000 years old – was accompanied by a plethora of treasures within a tomb complex. Rebuilding was not easy at all, as the experts had to assemble the skull broken into 96 fragments.

As a last reconstruction we have that of Maximilien de Robespierre. In 2013, forensic pathologist Philippe Charlier and facial reconstruction specialist Philippe Froesch created what they called a lifelike 3D facial reconstruction of Maximilien de Robespierre, a prominent protagonist of the French Revolution and the Regime of Terror. The reconstruction was made with the help of various sources, such as contemporary portraits and accounts and the famous death mask of Robespierre, made by none other than Madame Tussaud.

A similar reconstruction was also carried out with some rulers of Egypt.

Related Articles

Tech News

“Mark Zuckerberg is thirsty for power,” says his mentor and first investor

Brian Adam - 0
Roger McNamee, the mentor and first investor of Mark Zuckerberg, harshly attacked his "pupil", stating that the young entrepreneur has lost control as he...
Read more
Mobile

I have. Mobile, new promotion for existing customers: 100 Gigabytes for 8.99 euros!

Brian Adam - 0
In the last few hours there have been many users who, through the official application of Ho. Mobile, received a proposal from the...
Read more
Tech News

Today is the International Day of Clean Air and Blue Skies: what it is and how to participate

Brian Adam - 0
On 7 September the important "International day of clean air and blue skies", A project born by UNEP with the aim of raising awareness...
Read more
Tech News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the first security patch of September is coming

Brian Adam - 0
Announced in early August with the presentation at the Unpacked event, the Galaxy Note 20 series produced by Samsung will now receive the security...
Read more
Tech News

The Space Launch System is over 30 percent over budget, says NASA

Brian Adam - 0
According to a NASA report, the new SLS (Space Launch System) it would have exceeded the agency's budgeted production costs and would need a...
Read more
Tech News

Xiaomi launches a cheap Smart TV, a smart safe and more

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has made a few very interesting announcements this weekend. The first of them is him remotely control a car with the mobile through...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©