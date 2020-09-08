From Nero to Robespierre: four reconstructions of “famous” people of the past

The great personalities of the past are often imagined as regal, authoritarian and magnificent looking men and women. This is not always the case and many times, used a real comparison, many of these figures turn out to be exaggerated, at least compared to how they were described. Let’s see some examples.

Nero he is the last emperor of the Julius-Claudian dynasty and is probably famous in popular culture for his bouts of tyranny, extravagance and even eccentricity. Its reconstruction (similar to the one you can find here) is entirely based on the bust preserved in the Capitoline Museums in Rome. The recreation was undertaken by a young Spanish sculptor, with a focus on “red” hair, as reported by some ancient sources.

Although often overshadowed by his son Alexander the Great, Philip II he was a crucial figure in Greek history, given his enormous contributions to the stability and military rise of the Macedonian kingdom. As for the reconstruction, the images are based on the bones originally found inside Tomb II, one of the three Great Tombs of Vergina. Unfortunately, academic debate is underway about the actual identity of the occupant of this tomb.

Also reconstructed the appearance of the Lord of Sipán, one of the most significant archaeological finds of the twentieth century; the first of the famous Moche mummies found in 1987 at the Huaca Rajada site in northern Peru. The mummy – nearly 2,000 years old – was accompanied by a plethora of treasures within a tomb complex. Rebuilding was not easy at all, as the experts had to assemble the skull broken into 96 fragments.

As a last reconstruction we have that of Maximilien de Robespierre. In 2013, forensic pathologist Philippe Charlier and facial reconstruction specialist Philippe Froesch created what they called a lifelike 3D facial reconstruction of Maximilien de Robespierre, a prominent protagonist of the French Revolution and the Regime of Terror. The reconstruction was made with the help of various sources, such as contemporary portraits and accounts and the famous death mask of Robespierre, made by none other than Madame Tussaud.

A similar reconstruction was also carried out with some rulers of Egypt.