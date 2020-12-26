From Nodal and Belinda to “Rey Grupero” and Klitbo: the romances that shocked Mexico

- Advertisement -

The pandemic did not stop love in 2020. Despite the confinement and the health emergency, there were some couples who managed to shine among the showbiz and consolidate their love in front of the spotlights, carrying a message of hope among their followers who follow each of their on the screens and on social networks. romantic episodes.

Belinda and Christian Nodal; Lupillo Rivera and Giselle Soto, and Ninel Conde and Larry Ramos, were just some of the romances that this year captured the attention of Mexicans.

Without a doubt, Belinda and Christian Nodal became the couple of the year. Since the beginning of their relationship last August, the singers They have captured the attention of all Mexico with romantic details, tender behaviors and sweet phrases that manage to enchant more than one.

“I love you”, The young man wrote to confirm that he is the owner of the heart of one of the most coveted women in the country and that until now he had preferred to keep his love life discreet.

The news soon caught the attention of all of Mexico and in a matter of hours they became “the couple of the moment”, since they squander tenderness and complicity in each of their public appearances, but they also sparked hundreds of rumors about the veracity of their union.

But despite the malicious comments, both continue more in love than ever and even Their love has already been approved by their families and they have even spoken of their intentions to marry.

“I’m going to marry her … I think for another year”, jokingly said Christian Nodal on the show The Saga, hosted by journalist Adela Micha.

On that occasion, the singer was clearer about his intentions: “For this (year) I think there is a ring and for the other we are already married.”

The couple also surprised everyone when they showed off their tattoos alluding to the other. He plastered the eyes of his pretty girlfriend on his chest; while she engraved on her foot the initials of the Mexican regional interpreter.

Lupillo Rivera turned his romance with Belinda and he is ready to retire the controversial tattoo that was done in his honor last year. It is all due to the fact that he found love again next to Giselle Soto, who in a matter of months made him forget the woman, who according to him, “loved madly.”

The couple this week hinted that they already have wedding plans. And it is that they shared some romantic photographs in which he highlighted that The 25-year-old wore a voluptuous ring on her finger, sparking rumors that the wedding is already around the corner.

“Now, we are already in those talks”, said in an interview with Alan Tacher for Wake up America.

“There is the exclusive, you are the first who asked me and the first who asked me and who noticed that photograph … we are very happy”, The interpreter of the Mexican regional stated forcefully.

The singer said in the same program that he is open to any possibility with Giselle Soto: “We are enjoying the moment, thank goodness. We are wanting to move on, continue with life as it should be, enjoying life.

Although this couple has been dating for a few months, they already live together and even coexist with each other’s families, so it is believed that they could soon walk down the aisle.

The “Killer Bombón” uncovered her relationship with Larry Ramos amid the controversy. She maintains a constant war for the custody of her son with Giovanni Medina and he faces a legal process accused of money laundering and fraud in the United States.

Although at the beginning they were very hermetic, they soon became an explosive couple that stood out just when they tried to get married in Mexico City despite the restrictions due to the pandemic.

Conde and Ramos surprised everyone with “a secret wedding”, which became a very popular marriage link at the end of last October.

The realization of the event drew attention because it would be carried out with great opulence in the Casa de la Bola Museum, an enclosure located in Parque Lira in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office in the country’s capital, where finally It was canceled because it went against the measures established to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Following this decision, the banquet services were moved to another party room, but this time located in the Hacienda Valle Escondido subdivision, in Atizapán de Zaragoza in the State of Mexico, where it was carried out successfully and under the scrutiny of all of Mexico.

The First Actress and the youtuber “Rey Grupero” surprised everyone by uncover your romance with a sensual photograph posted on their social networks.

This snapshot was shared by the two just before the magazine TV Notes publish a text referring to the relationship that had remained hidden, both by 53-year-old Klitbo and 36-year-old Ordaz.

In the capture, apparently taken at the home of one of the two, appeared without a single garment in front of a mirror and covered only by some pillows, which made it clear that there is something more than friendship between them.

“Let yourself go that life is one; it doesn’t matter who criticizes, it matters who loves you; Give yourself the opportunity to be happy, jump, dance, smile, kiss, get excited as a child that this life is one of the risky ones, of those who fight emotions, not of those who remain on the barrier judging and saying I would do better. They wanted to know if I’m dating @laklitbocynthia siiii and the net is delicious, Nice night everyone, although I doubt they will surpass mine ajua ”, wrote Alberto Ordaz to accompany the controversial image.

The couple went out to respond to the press and assured that they are happy and more in love than ever. The same actress assured that no one has treated her with such respect, complicity and love as the “King Grupero” and even on his Instagram account he has dedicated more than one post.

“You are the most beautiful thing that has happened to me as a woman (save my motherhood). Thank you for coming, I love you, “he wrote on his social networks.

“The outburst with which he came into my life, the laughter, and I also said let’s go out, we saw each other one day and I said it was great but still he doesn’t call anymore and I’m not apprehensive and the next day it was very nice,” he said. in interview with Joy come.

The actor preferred to shelve the lawsuit that he had with Marjorie de Sousa for the custody of his son Matías and He gave way to love next to his Televisa host, Valeria Marín.

In July of this year, both personalities used their social networks to shout from the rooftops their courtship, the Which they kept secret despite the rumors that accompanied them almost from the beginning of this 2020.

Both posts soon went viral because they confirmed the romance that was kept secret from the public eye, the speculations about its existence and the closeness that Gil and Marín expressed on several occasions.

Since then they have been very much in love walking through different destinations around the world and now that the actor works in Mexico they have joined more than ever.

