From Óscar Chávez to Armando Manzanero: COVID-19 filled the scenarios in Mexico with mourning and sadness

The entertainment industry has been one of the hardest hit this year by the pandemic of COVID-19. Throughout 2020, hundreds of shows were canceled, suspended and many had to adapt to a new reality, but without a doubt what has moved the most is the death of millions of people around the world, and among which are more than one famous Mexican.

The interpreter of For you was one of the first to lose the battle against coronavirus last April. Chávez died at the age of 85 after being admitted with high fever, body aches and shortness of breath to the National Medical Center November 20 of the ISSSTE.

The singer-songwriter’s health deteriorated rapidly in the medical unit and although he remained under medical observation for almost 24 hours, the singer of Macondo and emblematic figure of the trova and Mexican folklore, passed away on April 30 of this year.

The Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) reported that he died in the National Medical Center (CMN) “November 20” in Mexico City, because of the complication of a COVID-19 Pneumonitis.

“El Caifán Mayor”, as he was also known for his performance in the film Los Caifanes, belonged to the group of people with the highest risk and had a history of smoking with chronic lung disease, conditions that quickly complicated his health.

The health of the “Song Samurai” deteriorated in just 12 days. Gustavo Nakatani Ávila, Yoshio’s real name, passed away after he was intubated and isolated at the Xoco Hospital in Mexico City.

The singer’s wife was in charge of commenting on the deteriorating health of the Japanese-born interpreter: “We are kept in quarantine, he for a week before everyone was saved. He decided on March 10 no longer to go out. From the 15th, we were following all the indications (…) last week she started with a fever and a day of severe diarrhea, but nothing more ”.

Days before entering the hospital, Yoshio offered a concert via streaming from his Facebook account, which he titled United at home and he even spoke out for the death of his colleague, Óscar Chávez.

The actor’s body did not resist the attacks of the disease on July 13 after a long agony from the disease he was diagnosed with a few weeks earlier.

The actor was admitted on July 5 of this year, but his health was complicated after contracting pneumonia.

Tania Bárcenas, Capetillo’s niece, declared for the program Today that the famous Mexican never presented damage to his organs, but finally died at the age of 76.

The actress passed away from COVID-19 at the age of 82. The information about his contagion was kept very hermetic, but it was confirmed by several institutions around him.

The death of Pellicer, also the niece of the so-called “American poet” Carlos Pellicer Cámara, was confirmed by the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL) of Mexico.

The actress was one of those who suffered the most from this disease. COVID-19 kept her on the brink of death for several weeks until it finally happened at the end of last August.

Claudia González Romo, daughter of the interpreter, was one of the first to speak out and highlighted her mother’s long battle against the coronavirus.

“It left like a sun at sunset, slowly, from my hand and to rest after a fight of 169 days”, declared.

And it is that Cecilia Romo remained hospitalized for several months, during which time she underwent several procedures with the intention of saving her life.

The actress was born on December 5, 1945 and died at the age of 74 after her long struggle against the health complications that occurred after COVID-19.

The mother of the interpreter who gave life to “Soraya Montenegro” and widow of the composer Roberto Cantoral, died of complications from COVID-19 in Mexico City.

The Argentine actress and Judo champion died on the morning of August 28 and the news was made public after the death of the Mexican comedian, Manuel “Loco” Valdés, was known.

The body of the mother of Itatí, Roberto, Carlos and José Cantoral will have a private wake, precisely because of the protocol established in these cases.

The vocalist of the group Patrol 81 passed away on November 11, allegedly affected by COVID-19. His death was reported by the Duranguense group itself, which extended its condolences to the singer’s family and friends.

It was known that the vocalist He was fighting the coronavirus since last October 16 and was in a delicate state of health.

At dawn last Monday the Yucatecan singer-songwriter died, who marked entire generations with songs like I adore, we are boyfriends and I don’t know about you. COVID-19 has put him to bed in recent weeks and ended his life, but not his legacy.

The musician was diagnosed with coronavirus on December 15. Although he preferred to isolate himself at home at the beginning of his illness, days later he was admitted to the hospital after having trouble breathing.

Both his wife and children always gave encouraging prognoses for Armando Manzanero’s health and even assured him that he was in very good health.

As the days progressed, the singer-songwriter’s health, with more than 400 musical themes recorded throughout his life, deteriorated and was last weekend when doctors finally announced that his kidneys did suffer havoc in the aftermath of COVID-19.

Other celebrities also fell ill but had better luck facing the coronavirus. Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Itatí Cantoral, Consuelo Duval, Omar Chaparro, among others, related their experiences when contracting the dreaded virus.

But it was Toño Mauri who has suffered the most and is that the actor underwent a double lung transplant due to the consequences of the condition in his body.

The entertainment industry also suffered other blows. Concerts, plays, film performances, film recordings or soap operas stopped their production or had to migrate to other platforms.

This was the case of the live shows that have been transmitted via streaming for months and at a cost to support the protagonists.

Filming of movies, series or soap operas had to resume with strict security measures to safeguard the health of the cast and all the staff.

Online platforms became very important and the confinement forced viewers to seek more occupations at home.

