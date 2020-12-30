From potatoes under the chair to throwing dishes: New Year’s Eve around the world

The first celebrations of the new year date back to the same period as the invention of the calendar, in ancient Mesopotamia, over 4,000 years ago. New Year’s customs around the world are all unique and each country has – of course – its own way of celebrating: it is not the first time we see it, as well as Halloween or Christmas parties. Here, then, is how they celebrate the New Year in the various countries of our beautiful planet.

New Year’s Eve in Denmark

In Denmark they experience the New Year in a rather classical way. It is the tradition of the Danes to listen to the Queen’s speech (scheduled for 6:00 pm) and then head to the Royal Palace in Copenhagen to wait for the fateful chime of the clock. It is also customary, as a sign of good luck, break unused dishes and dishes. Furthermore, for many Danes “jump to the beginning of the new year“from the top of a chair or alternatively a sofa should bring more luck for the new year.

The start of the new year in Estonia

In Estonia on New Year’s Eve one thing in particular is done: eat. Traditionally, in fact, people they eat seven, nine or twelve meals a day. The reason? It is a wish to have plenty of them in the next 365 days. The numbers (7, 9, 12) are obviously not random, as they are considered lucky. Not bad if you don’t manage to finish everything, as usually a little is left on the plate for the so-called “ancestral spirits” of the ancestors.

In Scotland instead?

Even in Scotland, despite not having incredible variations compared to our own, the New Year celebrations manage to be unique. The party is called by them Hogmanay (which perhaps dates back to the celebration of the winter solstice in the Norse peoples).

Here they have a very special tradition: the first person to cross the threshold of a house in the new year should bring a gift as a sign of “good luck”.

The latter is also considered luckier if the “first to enter” is a good-looking man. Outside, however, the arrival of a new year is celebrated with bagpipes and drums; meanwhile, traditional parades with fireballs and rotating torches can be observed all over the country.

How is the New Year celebrated in Africa?

Those who love New Year’s Eve will be very happy in Zimbabwe, where the celebrations last for the beauty of three days, where dancers, fire-breathers and famous singers flock to the streets to party. In Nigeria, on the other hand, in addition to the large parties in which friends and family members exchange wishes and offer prayers, it is possible to join in the street together with other people who dress in animal masks and perform characteristic dances in the street; a tradition with the purpose of bringing good luck and cheer and warding off evil energy and negativity. In South Africa, in the Danish style, it is customary (at least, it was) to throw old furniture out the window and into the street.

Happy New Year in Mexico

Año Neuvo is a time when families and all relatives stay together in Mexico. On this day a strange – at least for us – custom takes place: several buckets of water are thrown from the window and in front of the front door. The reason is also not too difficult to understand: symbolically wipe out the old year and “clean up” for the new one. Families throw coins on the ground and bring them back to their homes as a symbol of good luck. In the meantime, parties full of decorations, parades and festivals with fireworks cannot be missing. Another tradition is to burn scarecrows. In Puerto Rico they do the same thing as Mexico and, moreover, they eat 12 eggs at midnight.

The new year in Peru: a bizarre custom

Surely what is done in Peru is a really strange custom for the end of the year. In addition to the aforementioned parties, entertainment, parades – which distinguishes the Latin American style – and a lot (a lot!) Food, Peruvians use to put three potatoes under a chair. One is completely peeled, the other is only partially peeled while the last has all its skin.

At midnight, a person chooses a potato with his eyes closed, and each of it provides a forecast for the future. The intact one (i.e. without skin) means the arrival of a particularly prosperous year, the semi-peeled one means a normal year, while the last one is the worst: you are destined for a year without money.

New Year in Japan

Although Christmas is not felt like we do, in Japan they love the New Year. On this day all the bells of the country come ring 108 times. The reason? According to a Buddhist belief they symbolize the 108 human sins and, by playing them, they are “purged”. The holiday is celebrated with a three-day festival (January 1st to 3rd) full of things to do.

People put kadomatsus (pine branches or usually bamboo) outside their home, one on either side of the entrance to share the good mood. Children receive “otoshidama”, small gifts or envelopes decorated with money. During this day (and throughout the pre-New Year period to tell the truth), Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony is played all over the place.