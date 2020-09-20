From Qualcomm the first “official” confirmation on the postponement of the launch of the iPhone 12

After the rumors about the delays with the iPhone 12, Qualcomm arrives what we can in all respects define the first “official” confirmation on the postponement of Apple’s new smartphones.

In the conference call in which it announced the financial results of Q3, Qualcomm indirectly indicated that the revenues of Q4 2020 (including the months of July, August and September) will be significantly affected by the delays recorded with the launch of a top of the range smartphone with 5G support. Obviously the company did not explicitly mention the iPhone 12, but everything leads to the Apple device.

In an interview with Reuters, CFO Akash Palkkhiwala pointed out that the delay is “light”, but still will move sales of some chips “from the quarter of September to that of December“According to many, this statement is also intended as a clear indication that the iPhone 12 will be launched a month later than the classic roadmap.

As the hours go by then the date of the Apple keynote of September leaked close to the weekend assumes less and less relevance, and even the leaker Jon Prosser has observed that in all likelihood we will have to wait until October before seeing Tim Cook take the stage to reveal iPhone 12.