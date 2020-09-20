Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneLatest newsTech NewsReviews

From Qualcomm the first “official” confirmation on the postponement of the launch of the iPhone 12

By Brian Adam
0
0
From Qualcomm the first 'official' confirmation on the postponement of the launch of the iPhone 12
From Qualcomm The First "official" Confirmation On The Postponement Of

Must Read

Apple

From Qualcomm the first “official” confirmation on the postponement of the launch of the iPhone 12

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors about the delays with the iPhone 12, Qualcomm arrives what we can in all respects define the first "official" confirmation on...
Read more
Apps Reviews

WhatsApp, one account on multiple devices soon: here are the screenshots

Brian Adam - 0
Following the information related to the new chats customization possibilities, we return to talk about WhatsApp due to thearrival, soon, of a much awaited...
Read more
Google

Google – Fitbit, the EU wants to make it clear: an acquisition investigation is on the way?

Brian Adam - 0
Google's acquisition of Fitbit, made official last year, ended under the lens of the European Union. According to reports from Reuters, in fact, the...
Read more
Apps

Instagram Shop, the new store to buy products without leaving the ‘Explore’ tab

Brian Adam - 0
The evolution towards product showcase is being completed: Instagram has opened an item store directly in the 'Explore' tab. From now on, the social...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

From Qualcomm the first 'official' confirmation on the postponement of the launch of the iPhone 12

After the rumors about the delays with the iPhone 12, Qualcomm arrives what we can in all respects define the first “official” confirmation on the postponement of Apple’s new smartphones.

In the conference call in which it announced the financial results of Q3, Qualcomm indirectly indicated that the revenues of Q4 2020 (including the months of July, August and September) will be significantly affected by the delays recorded with the launch of a top of the range smartphone with 5G support. Obviously the company did not explicitly mention the iPhone 12, but everything leads to the Apple device.

In an interview with Reuters, CFO Akash Palkkhiwala pointed out that the delay is “light”, but still will move sales of some chips “from the quarter of September to that of December“According to many, this statement is also intended as a clear indication that the iPhone 12 will be launched a month later than the classic roadmap.

As the hours go by then the date of the Apple keynote of September leaked close to the weekend assumes less and less relevance, and even the leaker Jon Prosser has observed that in all likelihood we will have to wait until October before seeing Tim Cook take the stage to reveal iPhone 12.

Related Articles

Apps Reviews

WhatsApp, one account on multiple devices soon: here are the screenshots

Brian Adam - 0
Following the information related to the new chats customization possibilities, we return to talk about WhatsApp due to thearrival, soon, of a much awaited...
Read more
Google

Google – Fitbit, the EU wants to make it clear: an acquisition investigation is on the way?

Brian Adam - 0
Google's acquisition of Fitbit, made official last year, ended under the lens of the European Union. According to reports from Reuters, in fact, the...
Read more
Apps

Instagram Shop, the new store to buy products without leaving the ‘Explore’ tab

Brian Adam - 0
The evolution towards product showcase is being completed: Instagram has opened an item store directly in the 'Explore' tab. From now on, the social...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©