From record heat to sub-zero temperatures in two days: what’s up in the US?

California is not the only federal state with red skies due to the fires in the coastal area of ​​San Francisco: even in Colorado, particularly in Denver, the record temperatures of around 38 ° C on 6 September caused discomfort. But surprisingly, just two days later, they collapsed to -0.5 ° C and caused an unprecedented snowfall.

In Denver, the climate is practically going crazy, as even channels like NWS Boulder on Twitter: the record heat in a very short time passed to a record cold in advance. The drop in temperatures of 8 September 2020, which reached half a degree below zero, equaled the figures of exactly 58 years ago and broke the other record for the number of days between a day above 100 ° F (or 37 ° C). approximately) and the first snowfall in Denver, which goes from 38 days in 2019 to 3 this year alone.

The Twitter post of NWS Boulder perfectly shows the sudden change of scenery: while on September 7 the fires were filling the sky with smoke, the next morning the citizens of Denver they woke up to surrounding snow covered fields and mountains. Now, as you can see from the image at the bottom of the article shared on Twitter by CBS ‘Dave Aguilera, the central strip of the State of Colorado is literally between two fires.

Although they are clearly caused in part by climate change as well, these sudden changes are no stranger to Coloradians: there is in fact an old local saying that says “If you don’t like the weather right now, wait 15 minutes”, born because the geography of the region often involves unpredictable effects in wind and pressure. We have had a demonstration these days, with 40 centimeters of snow fell exactly over the flames at Cameron Peak and at least partially turning them off. A miracle or a sign of problems with the climate?

Whatever the answer in this specific case, the climate certainly has not been the best this month: just look at what hurricanes Laura and Marco are causing, which, in the future, could have similar “brothers” more and more frequent.