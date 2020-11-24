From Short Circuit to Back to the Future: How Apple Conquered Displays

Apple has been, for a few years now, one of the most valuable companies in the world. This value is usually estimated from the capitalization that its shares have on the stock market: that is, how much do Apple shares cost? Well, this year Apple passed a milestone: it became the first company in the history of the United States to reach a market value of two trillion dollars (1.67 trillion euros).

It thus became the second company to do so, after Saudi oil company Aramco, which this year has dethroned as the most valuable in the entire globe. It is a value similar to the Italian Gross Domestic Product and higher than the GDP of most countries, including Spain.

These dizzying numbers are influenced by many factors: increasing digitization, avant-garde design or the quality of Apple products. Now, there is also no doubt that the power of the brand also influences, the image that the Cupertino firm transmits: cool, modern, innovative … We cannot reel in this article the entire branding strategy followed since the times of the visionary Steve Jobs But we can look briefly at how it has managed to place its products in the vehicles of mass entertainment par excellence: television and movies. If Barny Stinson always uses Apple phones in how I Met Your MotherHow can you doubt that they are of quality?

From Short to Forrest Gump, Apple on the screen

They say that Apple is the king of product placement: you know, that marketing technique consisting of placing the product on the screen like someone who does not want it. At first this could only happen with somewhat special films: for geeks or science fiction, or at least those in which a computer appeared. For this reason, among fans of the bitten apple brand, the appearance in Short Circuit and in the fourth installment of Star Trek, both from 1986, is remembered with nostalgia. In the latter, a character interacts with a Macintosh Plus and makes fun of the Mac because it has no voice interface.

In Back to the Future there was a very symptomatic appearance of the mythical category that Mac would reach. Marty McFly observes a window where the famous sports almanac is found (on which the story will revolve in Back to the Future II) and also a Macintosh Plus, relic from 1985.

Obviously, as computers became more and more present in our lives and, above all, when we started to operate a mobile phone almost continuously, the options for displaying an Apple product on the screen multiplied. There are thousands of scenes in which the protagonists of a movie or a series operate a Mac.

In addition, the advantage of Apple computers is that their design is simple and very recognizable, so that we all see it as soon as it appears on the screen. Other times he has gone from simple cameos to becoming the subject of conversation: Forrest Gump explains in the film of the same name how he invested in the “fruit company”. As if that were not enough, the story of how this powerful brand emerged has been recreated in the cinema on several occasions, including one directed by Danny Boyle (Steve Jobs, 2015).

Sex in New York Fifty Shades of Grey, Captain America … Apple has been present in several of the highest grossing films of recent times, more than any other brand. The company assures that it does not pay for the product placement, and that it is limited to offering its objects to the producers. Be that as it may, it is clear that few companies have better understood the power of appearing on screen at the right time.

.