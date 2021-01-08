From singing in “El tianguis” to composing religious themes: the unknown beginnings of Juan Gabriel

- Advertisement -

This Thursday, January 7, Juan Gabriel would have turned 71, and more than four years after his death, his followers continue to keep his memory and legacy alive through his multiple compositions who achieved important recognitions in Latin music, being considered one of the most influential composers of the 20th century in Mexico and Latin America.

Various aspects of his career have been remembered on this day, as his artistic and personal life from a very young age was in front of the public eye as well as his themes that are already part of the collective culture of Mexicans, feeding the legend of the composer who passed away in August 2016 in Santa Monica, California.

Although his most popular songs were released and warmly received by the public when Juan Gabriel was already a star shining solo, his career was not always like this.

The youngest of ten siblings lived a complicated childhood, as his father suffered from schizophrenia and his mother, of very humble origin, was left alone and he had to abandon little Alberto Aguilera Valadez, his full name, in an orphanage when he was only three years old.

After escaping at the age of 16 from the hospice in search of his dream in music, his beginnings took place in Ciudad Juárez, where he made his pininos singing in bars such as The Noa Noa in his attempt to publicize his first compositions, which by the age of 18 were already more than 300.

At the time he traveled to Mexico City, where while knocking on doors in search of an opportunity at a record label, he was unjustly accused of stealing jewelry from the house of an actress of the time, whose name was revealed until after the death of the divo: Claudia Islas, which led him to be admitted to the then Lecumberri prison where he remained for 18 months.

After leaving free helped by the wife of the director of the penitentiary, Juan Gabriel continued in his search to make his music known to the public. These difficult experiences led him to write songs of heartbreaking suffering and sentimental longing, but it was not always like that, but in his first opportunities in the record industry he ventured into singing happy songs pop as part of a choral ensemble.

The beginnings in recorded music of the man born in Parácuaro, Michoacán in 1950, date back to the beginning of the 70s, when he decided to put aside his first name and became known as Adán Luna, and even under that pseudonym he was a backup singer for Angélica María and Leo Dan.

It was around this time that the label RCA Music decided to conduct a musical experiment by bringing together various emerging and little-known singers in a project called The Tianguis, and for this he recruited young voices such as Estela Núñez, Roberto Jordán, and the group Los Zignos, who together with “Adán Luna” recorded versions in Spanish of the songs. pop Anglo-Saxon Chirpy Chirpy cheep cheep, of the band Middle of the road and I think I love you (I think I love you), from The Partridge Family, plus Maru is my love, cover by Leo Dan, thus becoming Juan Gabriel’s first recordings, although they were released until 1972, when the artist had already achieved success with his debut album. The young soul.

“Adán Luna” even performed in concert with The Tianguis, on July 19, 1971, shortly before his solo release where he was already known as Juan Gabriel, making known what would be the greatest hits of his career as I have no money, I forgot again and Always in my mind.

He LP of the concept The Tianguis, It has become a cult material for collectors of Juan Gabriel’s work, due to its rarity and limited edition. This group was made up of the artistic director Enrique Okamura, and the songs they sang, which were already successful at that time in the Anglo market, were adapted into Spanish by Jesús Ruiz Montaño.

At that time, Juan Gabriel also composed certain religious themes for the Choir of the Hundred Voices, group directed by several of the Zavala brothers, who were popular thanks to their participation in the OTI Festival, said songs gospel They appeared in a church in Coyoacán, in Mexico City and the choir recorded an album with these exclusive unreleased songs from the remembered composer.

