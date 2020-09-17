From Sony Xperia 5 to Sony Xperia 5 II: everything that has changed

In the same way that the Xperia 1 and Xperia 10, presented at MWC 2019, welcomed their second generation in February of this year with the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 10 II, now it is the turn of the Xperia 5. This high-end model, announced at IFA 2019, has just welcomed its successor at an online event held by Sony this morning.

The Sony Xperia 5 II, which had been leaking since August, maintains the compact size of its predecessor, with a 6.1-inch diagonal screen, but now incorporates Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor, which makes it compatible with 5G networks. In addition, it again opts for the triple 12 MP camera, but yes, it is now capable of recording 4K HDR 120fps video.

Xperia 5 and Xperia 5 II data sheet

SONY XPERIA 5 SONY XPERIA 5 II SCREEN 6.1-inch OLED CinemaWide (21: 9) FullHD + resolution 6.1-inch OLED CinemaWide (21: 9) FullHD + resolution, 120 Hz PROCESSOR Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 865 RAM 6 GB 8 GB STORAGE 128GB + micro SD 128GB + micro SD SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie Android 10 REAR CAMERA 12 MP f / 1.6 (26mm) 12 MP f / 2.4 (16mm) 12 MP f / 2.4 (52mm) 12 MP f / 1.7 (24mm), OIS 12 MP f / 2.2 (16mm) 12 MP f / 2.4 (70mm), 3X zoom, OIS FRONTAL CAMERA 8 MP f / 2.0 8 MP f / 2.0 BATTERY 3,140 mAh with fast charge 4,000 mAh with fast charge CONNECTIVITY 4G / LTE, Dual SIM, WiFi ac, Bluetotoh 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack 5G, 4G / LTE, Dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetotoh 5.0, NFC, USB-C, 3.5 mm jack OTHERS Dolby Atmos, side fingerprint reader, IP65 / 68 Dolby Atmos, side fingerprint reader, IP65 / 68 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 158 x 68 x 8.2 mm 164 g 158 x 68 x 8 mm Weight to be determined PRICE 799 euros 899 euros

Improved display and battery

Design wise, it seems that Sony has worked well with the formula of the previous model because the Xperia 5 II retains practically the same dimensions (including panel bezels) and inherits both Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and IP65 / 68 certification for water and dust resistance. In addition, we once again have a side fingerprint reader and a headphone jack that complement the front stereo speakers.

It also maintains the immersive 6.1-inch OLED CinemaWide display with FullHD + resolution, BRAVIA HDR remastering technology, and 21: 9 aspect ratio. Of course, thinking of the most gamer public, Sony has endowed the Xperia 5 II with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a touch scan rate of 240 Hz and an approximately 35% improved touch response compared to the previous model.

Another important jump is observed in the drums, which goes from the 3,140 mAh of the Xperia 5 to the 4,000 mAh in this second generation. We go back to running out of wireless charging, but repeat with fast charging, so that, according to Sony, the Xperia 5 II can reach 50% power in 30 minutes.

A plus in power, photography and connectivity

One of the big differences between the two models is the processor: the Snapdragon 855 of the Xperia 5 we have made the leap to the Snapdragon 865 on the Xperia 5 II. This not only translates to a 25% faster CPU and GPU, but it also allows you to connect to 5G networks. And to this we must add an increase in RAM: from 6 GB we go to 8 GB.

The next important change is found in the photographic equipment, but not in terms of the number of sensors or the resolution of each of them. The front camera, in fact, returns to bet on a single 8 megapixel sensor with f / 2.0 aperture.

The rear camera, meanwhile, retains all three 12 megapixel sensors, OIS stabilization and Alpha camera technology, but focal lengths vary – the Xperia 5 had a 16mm wide angle (130 degrees), another 26mm lens, and a 52mm telephoto lens (35mm equivalents) with 2x optical zoom, while in the Xperia 5 II they become, respectively, a 124-degree 16mm, a 24mm f / 1.7 and a 70mm with 3x optical zoom. In addition, the Xperia 5 II boasts a ZEISS lens and is the first terminal on the market capable of recording slow-motion 4K HDR videos at 120 fps.

Versions and prices

When it went on sale last year, the Sony Xperia 5 was available for 799 euros in four colors different (blue, red, black and gray) and in a single configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage.

The Xperia 5 II, however, will hit the market this fall at a price of 899 euros and in three colors different: black, blue and gray. In principle, it will be marketed with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of expandable internal storage, although there may also be a variant with 256 GB.