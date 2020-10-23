From the black cat to the 13 that brings bad luck: the origins of superstitions

Superstitions are something that “accompany” the human being since the dawn of time. They are, simply, of beliefs of an irrational nature – without any scientific basis – which can affect people’s thinking and conduct of life.

Some of these see their roots in very remote times, others, however, in relatively modern times. Today we will explain the origins of five of these. What better month than Halloween to tell you about it?

Is number 13 unlucky?

Poor number 13, shunned by anyone. It is not uncommon, in fact, to meet someone who is obsessed with fear of this simple number, there is a real phobia called “triscaidecaphobia”, which has its origins in Norse mythology. In one tale, 12 deities were invited to dine at Valhalla, a banquet hall for all valiant warriors, located in Asgard, the city of the gods.

At this juncture the presence of Loki, the god of conflict and evil, brought the number of participants to 13. Later, during the banquet, a brawl broke out where the bravest warrior of them, Balder, was killed.

Even the Scandinavians they avoid having dinners with 13 guests. Dislike of the number also spread to the rest of Europe. Not only that: this superstition was strengthened in Christian times by the story of the Last Supper, since the disciple who betrayed Jesus, Judas, was the thirteenth guest at the table.

This ancient “hatred” can also be traced back to more remote times, even to the Babylonian peoples , who considered 12 a perfect and sacred number. In this case the 13 suffered the fame of “antagonist”, since it comes immediately after.

Does a black cat crossing the road bring bad luck or good luck?

This superstition has been seen almost everywhere, from movies to cartoons to the real world. Many cultures agree that black cats carry powerful omens. The ancient Egyptians, for example, worshiped all cats, black and otherwise. It was this people who created the belief that a cat’s crossing of the road brings good luck. This “positive reputation” reappeared much later, in the early seventeenth century, in England. Here King Charles I had a black cat as a pet. On the death of the affectionate quadruped, the king is said to have complained that his luck had run out.

The alleged truth of the superstition was reinforced when Charles was arrested the next day and charged with high treason. During the Middle Ages, an era of superstitions and easily moldable minds, people in many other parts of Europe thought that black cats were the “family” of witches, or “undercover” witches. A black cat crossing the path was thought to be an indication of bad luck, a sign that the devil was craving the soul of the passer-by.

This seems to have been the dominant belief of pilgrims when they first arrived in America, and the negative fame of black cats can still be seen today.

If you break a mirror there will be 7 years of bad luck!

In ancient Greece, it was common for people to consult seers. Divination was performed by means of water and a mirror (catoptromancy). The mirror was immersed in water and the person was asked to look into the glass. In the case of a sick person, for example, if her image appeared distorted, she would probably be dead; had it been clear, it would have survived. Furthermore, the magic mirror had the “power” to make known past and future events to all who looked at it blindfolded. However, in the first century AD, the Romans added a small “clause” to superstition. People’s health was believed to change in seven-year cycles, so looking at your own image in a freshly broken mirror would just lead to seven years of bad luck.

Open an umbrella indoors

Does opening an umbrella at home bring bad luck? But above all, where does this superstition come from? Most historians think that this idea was born “recently”, in Victorian England. In the eighteenth century, in London, there were waterproof umbrellas made of metal (plastic had not yet been invented) and, since the climate of the city is always predisposed to rain, these devices were very common in homes. The mechanism, however, made them real dangers when opened indoors. A period umbrella that suddenly opened in a small room could seriously injure an adult or child, or shatter an object.

Thus, superstition was born as a real deterrent to avoid opening an umbrella at home. In short, today we risk a scolding, at the time a serious injury.

Woe to drop the salt!

Drop the salt on the ground is considered an unfortunate gesture for thousands of years. Around 3,500 BC, the ancient Sumerians began to undo the misfortune of spilled salt by throwing a pinch on their left shoulders. This ritual spread to the Egyptians, the Assyrians and later the Greeks.

In ancient times, the substance was considered very precious (so much so that in ancient Rome soldiers were often paid, as a supplement to their wages, a ration of salt, hence the term salary). Woe to drop even a single grain, which in popular parlance meant “losing money”. To try not to attract bad luck, it was enough just to collect the dropped quantity and throw it behind your back.