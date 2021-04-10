From the ‘hype’ sectors to the boom in thematic investing and ETFs

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We have just said goodbye to the first quarter of the year and we also do so with a very positive result in the financial markets. The world stock market has risen about 6% in local currency, that is, without counting the currency effect. If you are an investor in euros and you have not hedged the currency – that is, you have taken advantage, for example, of the strength of the US dollar – the profitability is close to 9%, not bad for a single quarter.

The biggest differences are seen at the sectoral level. After a very positive 2020 for the fastest growing sectors and most favored by mobility restrictions, this 2021 starts strongly for those most linked to the old economy: banks, energy and raw materials are the big winners of the quarter. The oil company Exxon rises about 37% in three months, while Apple, the world’s largest company, fell 9%.

In the world of fixed income, on the other hand, the year is being difficult. Long-term interest rates are rising, probably for good reasons (more growth and inflation), causing the price of a large part of fixed income assets to fall.

Raising rates also has implications for equities, as it increases the rate at which the future profits of companies are discounted when their valuation is calculated. A higher discount rate implies a lower present value of future cash flows, which is especially damaging to companies with higher growth, which are those in which greater future profits must be discounted.

If we focus on the US market, we see that the broad index, the S&P 500, is at its highest for the year, with a gain of around 5%. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is on the verge of closing a flat quarter after losing 7% since mid-February, while the rest of the market is on the rise.

For a long time I have heard the word hype a lot, one of those expressions that millennials are making fashionable. Hype is a reduction of hyperbole and refers to the condition of exaggerated. The use of this word comes from the world of video games, and in colloquial language it is used to refer to those topics, personalities or things that become a media trend from overvaluation and the creation of excessive expectations.

Since mid-February we have witnessed an important change in the dynamics of the markets. Until then, the sectors with the highest growth, supported by the most profitable themes of recent years (technology, climate change and the rise of the middle classes in Asia, to name a few) obtained spectacular results. In fact, some of these products offered returns close to 20% in a month and a half and received a barrage of flows from investors. Something hype, probably. Since then, most of these issues have turned around and, in some cases, are even with negative returns for the year.

The growth of thematic investment has been spectacular during the last two years and the forecasts for the coming years continue to be positive. In a survey published a few days ago by Brown Brothers Harriman, and echoed by Bloomberg, 80% of respondents – financial advisers, institutions and fund managers – commented that they planned to increase investment in thematic ETFs over the next year . They added that the main themes they would like to see implemented in more products included the internet, robotics, clean energy, healthcare, cryptocurrencies and electric vehicles.

One of the clearest exponents of the success of thematic investment is the rise of actively managed ETFs which, unlike classic ETFs, do not replicate an index, but do allow, like any exchange-traded fund, to be traded at any time of the day. the session. Their growth is being spectacular, they have doubled assets in a year, and they already reach 200,000 million dollars. We must highlight here the case of ARK Investment Management and its famous manager Cathie Wood, which has multiplied its assets tenfold in the last year, reaching 50,000 million under management.

The positive marketing of the thematic investment itself (invest in the sectors of the future) is joined by Wood’s media profile and his groundbreaking forecasts, such as the one he just made about Tesla: price target of $ 3,000 in 2025.

Thematic investment, in general, has been a great success in recent years, both in terms of profitability and asset acquisition. The pandemic has also been an obvious driver for many of its dynamics. The difficulty, as always, lies in trying to determine how much of those good fundamentals are already in price or, in other words, when the measure gives way to exaggeration, something that is not at all evident in the world of investments, let alone even in a world of low interest rates … or not so low anymore?