From the Q60T to the Q950T, the differences between Samsung’s QLED 4K and 8K 2020 TVs

Samsung’s QLED TV range is one of the widest available on the market. The models arrived in 2020 meet the needs of a wide audience, starting with those looking for a quality entry level solution, such as the Q60T 4K, to those looking for the best viewing experience, as in the case of the Q950T, top 8K range that contains the best technologies designed by Samsung. The differences between the various models do not concern only the technologies related to the vision of contents, but also the design, with cutting-edge and unique solutions such as the Q950T Infinity Screen, the first borderless display for TV that has ever been made, or the presence or absence of the One Connect Box, which allows you to have a cable free TV. So let’s try to do a bit of order by discovering the differences between the QLED TVs of the 2020 range.

The 4K range

Samsung has focused strongly this year on the 8K range, after all this technology is destined to spread more in the near future, also thanks to the progressive lowering of prices. Despite this, the QLED 4K series remains of high quality to begin with from the top of the range Q95T and Q90T, two similar models but with important differences. The former is available in 55- and 65-inch sizes and offers HDR 2000 certification, for high light peaks with active HDR. The management of the images is entrusted to Quantum 4K image processor, derived from that installed in 8K models.

The Full LED backlight consists of around 120 zones, as we saw in the Q95T review. The panel is a 10-bit VA with Quantum Dot, characteristics common to the entire QLED range, while for the connections there is the One Connect Box, a system that allows you to keep the connection cables to external sources away from the TV.

Only the One Invisible Connection cable arrives at the TV, allowing for perfect wall installations. The system also comes in handy using the TV on its pedestal, freeing it from annoying cables, for a much cleaner glance.

The Q90T instead is available in 55, 65 and 75 inch variants, the differences concern the absence of the One Connect Box system and the HDR certification, which passes from HDR 2000 to HDR 1500.

The Q80T is available in 49 and 55 inch sizes and has a less advanced Full LED backlight than the higher models, which however does not prevent it from reaching HDR 1500 certification. The One Connect Box system is also absent, for a model that is halfway between the high and low end of the QLED 4K range.

Below we find two similar televisions but with small differences, the Q74T and the Q70T. Both adopt Edge Led backlight with Dual LED technology, thanks to which the TV is able to vary the color temperature according to the content, for a more natural representation of images. The Q74T is available in 55, 65 and 75-inch sizes, while the Q70T starts at 55 inches and then goes up to 65, 75 and 85 inches.

The other differences between the two variants concern above all the aesthetic aspect, slightly different for the color of the frames and in the design of the support base, but the backlight management algorithm also changes, Ultimate UHD Dimming for the Q74R and Supreme UHD Dimming for the Q70R.

Same thing for the Q64T and Q60T, two TVs that differ in design but share the same characteristics. Both are available in 43, 50, 55, 65 and 75 inch variants and offer Edge LED backlighting with Dual LED technology.

The panel has a refresh rate of 60 Hz, against the 120 Hz of the higher models; also in this case the two models use a different backlight management algorithm, Ultimate UHD Dimming for the Q64T and Supreme UHD Dimming for the Q60T.

All models are compatible with HDR10, HDR10 + and HLG and use the Tizen operating system, a lightweight OS full of smart options and with all the streaming platforms of the moment, and are compatible with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants.

The 8K range

This year, the QLED 8K 2020 range features more variants than last year. This allowed Samsung to better segment the market and offer more aggressive prices. At the top of the lineup is the Q950T, a top of the range in all respects, in design as in specifications. Its Infinity Screen has very thin bezels that disappear from the eye, merging the images with the surrounding reality. The thickness of only 15 cm also facilitates wall installation, together with the One Connect Box system. Available in 65, 75 and 85 inch sizes, it features Full LED backlighting with over 400 local dimming zones, as we saw in the Q950T review.

This model is HDR 4000 certified (HDR 3000 for the 65-inch) and uses the Quantum 8K processor, also used in the other QLED 8K. The audio section is particularly accurate, thanks to Object Tracking Sound technology+: through a 4.2.2 speaker system the sounds are placed in a realistic way in the space, giving a greater sense of immersion. The Q900TS takes a lot from the top of the range but loses the One Connect Box system and is available in 65 and 75 inch sizes, the first certified HDR 3000 the second HDR 4000.

Q800T instead it was created to bring the vision quality of the top of the range in a lower price range, possible thanks to the adoption of a more traditional design, therefore with more pronounced front frames and without the One Connect Box.

In this case the available variants are 65, 75 and 82 inches, all with Full LED backlighting but with fewer areas than the Q950T and HDR 2000 certification. At the base of the 8K range we find the Q700T, the latest in the timeline, in the only 55-inch cut.

This model has been designed to lower the cost of access to the 8K lineup as much as possible, without neglecting the viewing quality, thanks to the adoption of a Full LED backlight and HDR 1000 certification.

Compared to the higher models, the support base is simpler, but the excellent Quantum 8K image processor remains.

As in the case of the 4K models, the operating system is the excellent Tizen and here too full compatibility is guaranteed with the voice assistants Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung QLED TV and HDMI 2.1

Samsung was among the first companies in the TV world to make most 2020 models compatible with HDMI 2.1. In the case of the 8K all variants support input signals up to 8K at 60 Hz, as well as compatibility with automatic game mode (ALLM), VRR and eARC.

The QLED 4K range, on the other hand, offers full compatibility with video signals up to 4K @ 120Hz, ALLM, eARC and VRR up to Q70T. The only models without HDMI 2.1 support are the 49-inch Q80T and Q60T, more information is available in our HDMI 2.1 special.