From Twilight to a New Dawn: Robert Pattinson, the star who denied fame and now seeks to reconcile with Hollywood

In general, great actors owe it to a particular project the possibility of having reached the top of the film mecca. And also, stay in the heights. As an exact rule, each proper name is linked to a filming. There is always a starting point that allows them to take off and stand out from the average of their peers. Without going further, Twilight He finished polishing one of the rising Hollywood actors that many were talking about: naming the saga takes us directly to English Robert Pattinson.

Personifying the vampire Edward Cullen, He knew how to bring out his school and his talent. It was worth having another consideration. It stopped being a promise to become a reality. From then on he earned another respect and began to rub shoulders with the most important of his field. While been in Harry Potter a year earlier, the laurels were taken by others. And Robert was one more.

It was 12 years since the first delivery of Twilight and fans still remember one of the movie world’s favorite vampires. Many remember his role and that of Kristen steward. Together they made a duo that went beyond the professional and went on to the sentimental. They were the lynchpin of a captivating story that many experts considered almost perfect of its kind.

With the passage of time, details and details of the long days of filming were known. Broadly speaking, and focusing on this boy who managed to stand out, one of those who was always in the eye of the storm, was precisely Pattinson. He did everything possible not to be part of it but, luckily for him, he failed to break what fate had in store for him.

The narratives of that moment tell that from the first day he was immersed in the project, with giving his character his own flight. In this context, he noticed that the instructions they gave him did not serve him for what he understood as perfection. Discussions with the production were commonplace. The set was slowing down because of him and several hours of work were lost. “I was involved in doing it very seriously and I fought with everyone. I thought I was right in what I was looking for, I had it in my head ”, he later told The New York Time.

Due to decanting, the back and forth led to wear and tear that forced those responsible to take measures so that it did not have an impact on the rest of the cast. The climate, by then, was no longer ideal. Although they were convinced of his qualities, not being able to handle the situation also put him in the balance. Until when were they going to be able to continue like this? They tried at least seriously: they summoned their representatives to intervene in the conflict. In that talk, an ultimatum emerged. Pattinson himself would tell it later: “My agents came one day and they told me: ‘Change now or they will fire you today. They don’t want to continue working with you under these conditions. ‘”. It goes without saying which path he took.

But that was not the only conflict he went through. Love also played a trick on him and he was once again the focus of the storm. In Twilight she met Steward and they began a dating relationship outside of fiction, which lasted into the novel. He himself made reference to and hid from the fact that they were very young and that they experienced the beginning of that love in a very special way.

The romance made Pattinson try to change part of the script, because who by then was his official girlfriend had different romantic scenes with other characters. Jealousy played strong, and opened a new exchange. The stories from years ago indicate that she could not bear it, that it made her ill to see her with others, even though it was fiction. The producers managed to remedy this situation to move forward and make the filming one of the great successes of international cinema.

“If you enter into a relationship with someone, the way to make it more intense is if you can hardly talk to others, if they can hardly touch. This is what teenage relationships are like. My agents told me again. That day I came back from eating and ‘Hello’, as if nothing had happened ”, Robert recalled at the time, with a smile.

Pressure and internal work

After passing through one of the quintessential teenage series, fame gave him a kind of aura. He immediately became an idol of crowds. At the same time, the industry knew – and knows – how to take advantage of what it earned in its own right and that catapulted it. Pattinson is one of the favorites of a generation that adopted him, making him an icon. At one point, Hollywood surrendered at his feet.

However, the adopted prodigal son got tired of the bright lights of fame. At one point in his life, he needed to slow down, settle in, and then start over. From one day to the next he found that fans and the press kept him endless watches. Not finding privacy, not being able to go to a supermarket like almost everyone does, dazzled him, and caused him a nuisance that he pulled him off his shaft until it exploded. A series of feelings took over his being.

In full swing, he went to court to ask for police protection. He knew how to reach that limit. In his statement, he commented that he feared for his life because of the aggressiveness with which the paparazzi approached him. On one occasion, a car was pulled alongside him and, with the fright, Pattinson made a bad maneuver that diverted him from his lane. Not step over. But then it was found that the person who was following him was a photographer in search of one more image.

Robert began therapy. I was overwhelmed. His head was exploding. On one occasion, he said that he had never been treated until fame crossed his path. Some time ago, in an interview with the magazine GQ from Spain, stated: “I still have the terrifying memory of the paparazzi. I still wear protective armor, a hood, and a cap. A lot of people think, ‘Okay, it’s just photos or whatever, just live your life.’ But for me that is not lifeIt is not if someone is watching me all the time ”.

All that that tormented him led him to leave the mecca of cinema to try his luck in Europe, although every so often he is returning to his first love, beyond everything he denied within the Hollywood world. With a certain protection, or at least with less siege, he began to enjoy himself from another place, trying to take weight off himself. “I did not do anything to be famous nor do I do it now to stay within fame”, He warned in 2018, already somewhat calmer and becoming an accomplice of the game, but -as he usually says- still without understanding it as such.

In these times, Pattison maintains that he is cured of this disease caused by exposure, and that many others do not know or cannot assimilate. “I no longer have a stigma for having done Twilight. I didn’t have it before either: I’m proud of each of my work. All the movies that I have done since accidentally becoming an actor have been very personal. This is a tide: one year you think one thing, and another year you think another ”.

Standing on another sidewalk, in the distance, he looks back and remembers those stormy years. “My ego had to face many things. I do not like to attract attention or have people hug me on the street… All that forced me to change ”.

Better planted, and because somehow that flavor that “being part of…” produces is not as sour as it seems, beyond the secondary consequences, it prepares to return to its place. In recent months the filming of The batman, and Pattinson has already tried on the costume of this character who knew how to go beyond the comics. A new leading man who returns him to where he left due to the stress he caused him.

