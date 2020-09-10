From Venus to exoplanets, NASA’s most incredible projects in the future

NASA wants to take humanity to the next level of space exploration. The first step will take place with the almost imminent Artemis mission, which will bring astronauts back to the moon. Not only that: the American space agency has much more in mind, such as i projects it has decided to finance, although they are still in their very early stages for the future.

All this in the context of the NASA Institute for Advanced Concepts (NIAC), a US research program run by the University Association for Space Research (USRA). The goal of this program? The analysis and definition of highly advanced and futuristic projects in the aerospace and aeronautics fields.

The missions to Venus

From America to Russia, everyone dreams of being able to explore the “evil brother of the Earth”, Venus. In fact, NASA funded two projects with this very purpose, the mission Bioinspired Ray for Extreme Environments and Zonal Exploration (BREEZE), which will be followed by a project to explore the planet’s surface with a lander. The first will have to analyze the atmosphere of Venus in an unprecedented way, through a kind of spacecraft capable of moving under the clouds of the infernal planet.

BREEZE will also be equipped with solar panels, which will allow it to recharge in flight. In addition to Venus, the vehicle could be used inside other celestial bodies with dense atmospheres, such as Titan.

In essence, BREEZE circumnavigates the planet and in the meantime can perform various atmospheric studies, as well as keeping track of weather patterns, atmospheric constituents, and active volcanoes.

The second project, however, that of the lander, would use two vehicles to power long-lasting surface missions.

The initial concept, in fact, includes a floating spacecraft that will collect energy from the atmosphere of Venus and then “transmit” that energy to a lander on the planet’s surface.

From the discovery of new exoplanets to microprobes placed in the atmosphere

The Dual Use Exoplanet Telescope (DUET) is designed to improve detection of exoplanets, with a collection area four times the size and double the diameter of the largest earth-based telescopes.

DUET will be able to detect exoplanets indirectly using radial velocity and astrometry techniques, which are based on detecting the oscillations of a star as the planets surround it, as well as directly, by measuring the wavelengths of light released by the star. .

The tool will be able to detect exoplanets directly using the different wavelengths of a planet and its parent star as a function of the distances between them.

Another project has instead been proposed by researchers at West Virginia University: the plan is to use microprobes to study planetary atmospheres. How? A small “spacecraft” will be suspended from a ring about 200 meters long which will provide atmospheric resistance and electrostatic elevators. The microprobes will also have two electric arms that will sense the electrical charge in the atmosphere and collect a small amount of electricity to power the probe. This project, in particular, could uncover the mysteries related to the less known atmospheric layers of our planet.

Exploration of deep and interstellar space

How could deep space be explored? The proposals are many. The Swarm-Probe Enabling ATEG Reactor (SPEAR), for example, is designed to be a lightweight and economical nuclear-electric powered spacecraft. Use a revolutionary reactor and thermoelectric generators advanced to greatly reduce the overall mass of the core. By reducing the mass of the reactor, astronomers hope to launch missions into deep space. One area of ​​interest is Jupiter’s moon, Europa, which may contain traces of extraterrestrial life deep beneath its icy crust. Subsoil water on Europa sometimes bursts through the crust and eventually into space, creating a large plume of water.

Using SPEAR technology, astronomers could send these small spacecraft directly through the plume … and beyond, as so many other worlds in the Solar System are worth looking into. The other solution, however, is given by the astronomers of NASA’s Glenn Research Center, who want flying ultraminiaturized probes to a nearby exoplanet.

A probe of this type should only weigh a few milligrams, so it will have much less mass than any current power system. According to the NASA project proposal, the probe would collect “energy from the movement of the spacecraft as it passes through the environment of the target systemHowever, the project is still in its infancy.

Mining on the Moon

The Moon has returned to being a “target” of the human being. NASA (as well as other agencies around the world) is planning to build a base on its surface (or below it). Of course, it will still take some time, but even more ambitious plans have already been made: the goal is to start a mining operation on our satellite, but not to get gold or diamonds, but something even more precious.

With the Lunar Polar Gas-Dynamic Mining Outpost (LGMO), researchers plan to mine the lunar polar ice for propellant production and, in turn, reduce the cost of human exploration and industrialization of the Moon. The project team has identified several large landing areas near the polar craters on the satellite. While these craters are covered in perennial ice and completely shaded by darkness, the surrounding areas experience perpetual sunlight, which could be harnessed using solar panels. That energy could then be used to provide near-continuous power to the lunar ice mining outpost.

The smart space suits and solar navigation

In space with style? Texas A&M University engineers developed a model for a new type of spacesuit, which they dubbed SmartSuit. This new design will improve movement and dexterity for extravehicular activity on Mars and other planetary environments. There SmartSuit it will be gas pressurized and incorporate “soft-robotics” technology, offering astronauts greater mobility so that they can interact more easily with their surroundings. In addition, this “smart outfit” will have sensors and a self-healing elastic skin that will act as a screen to provide visual feedback to whoever decides to wear it. Still within the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts project, the idea is to create an unmanned spacecraft (obviously) capable of to go towards the Sun’s corona or its external atmosphere. The design requires a high-reflectivity coating on a thin sunscreen and a reflective cone between the screen and the spacecraft to disperse secondary infrared radiation.

With this design, a probe could come within 695,000 kilometers of our star, eight times closer than the vehicle that is braving the sun, the Parker Solar Probe.

In short, surely many of these projects will never be realized, but others have the potential to take the knowledge of the human being to the next level.