From “With you I learned” to “We are novios”: the 10 best songs of Armando Manzanero

Early this Monday, December 28, the death of the singer-songwriter, composer, actor, musician and Mexican music producer, Armando Manzanero, victim of cardiac arrest, after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Decades of great success made him, with proven merits, in one of the most important contemporary composers of popular music in Mexicoor, since he recorded more than 23 studio albums, and positioned at least 150 of his songs as international hits.

The recurring themes in the songs of the Yucatecan composer were love and heartbreak, and among its main successes are:

Manzanero managed to stay current in the public’s taste over time, because according to the magazine Billboard, the song “This afternoon I saw it rain”, led the ranking of the 50 best Latin songs between 1920 and 2015.

Another of his internationally recognized hits was “Somos Novios”, a song that the Mexican singer-songwriter composed in 1960. This song brought Manzanero so much international fame that it was translated into English as “It’s Impossible” and in French as “J’ai Mal de Toi.” It was the first of these translations to which “The King of Rock and Roll”, Elvis presleand, he put his voice.

Back in Mexico after his trip to Peru in 1965, Manzanero composed this work inspired by the Peruvian waltz and under the influence of Chabuca Granda, Augusto Polo Campos, among others.

As mentioned in the documentary series Mexican music through its creators, the Yucatecan composer created the theme following “The sound of the Creole waltz”; however, when Manzanero decided to record it, he turned it into a ballad.

The success of “Adoro” was such that it was interpreted in more than five languages.

This song was one of the two compositions with which Manzanero began his collaboration with Luis Miguel on the album Romance (1991). Alejandro Lerner and Ricardo Montaner are other artists who have given voice to this letter.

It became an iconic theme in the voice of Luis Miguel; however, the composition received a Latino Award from Broadcast Music, Inc. for this composition.

This theme was composed for the telenovela that bore the same name in 1996. The single was recorded with actress and singer Lisset Gutiérrez and in 2002, the Peruvian Tania Libertad He also performed it with the Yucatecan for his album of duets.

This was another collaboration between Manzanero and Luis Miguel. A ballad that was released as the third single from the album Amarte es un gusto (2000) and immediately peaked at number 11 on the chart. Billboard Hot Latin Songs.

As well as Luis Miguel, Alejandro Fernandez He also got into the songs and compositions of the teacher, especially when he began, since he recorded several songs by the Yucatecan singer-songwriter as “I’m not sad” and one of the songs that positioned Fernández: “No”.

The singer-songwriter wrote more than four hundred songs, of which several of them were performed by international and national artists such as: Elvis Presley, Andrea Bocelli, Luis Miguel, Vicente Fernández, José Alfredo Jiménez, Luis Fonsi, Belinda, Joan Sebastian, Edith Márquez, La Arrolladora Banda El Limón, Roberto Carlos, Ana Gabriel, Daniela Romo, Laura Pausini, Cristian Castro, Alejandro Fernández, Lucero, Paulina Rubio, Ricardo Montaner, Miguel Bosé, Rocío Dúrcal, David Bisbal, among others.

In addition, according to the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico, it has countless recognitions among which stand out two Latin Grammand for his albums Duetos y Duetos I; the Lifetime Achievement Award Grammy for Artistic Career 2014, awarded five times to Latin American artists and only once to a Mexican; and the appointment of the Organization of American States (OAS) as Cultural Heritage of the Americas, in 2015, phear his influence on Hispanic American music throughout his career.

