Frost and frost to red sand tonight

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
It will be very cold tonight with widespread frost and ice.

Most of the country will be dry and sky clear although there will be occasional hail of hail, sleet and possibly snow in the east and southeast.

It will freeze to red sand tonight with temperatures as low as -1 or even -5 degrees in places.

In Connacht and Ulster it will be colder and may be even colder in those bowls thanks to the fluctuating north wind blowing there and the danger of frost fog in places.

The frost, ice and frost fog will not clear in places tomorrow at all. With the exception of wintry mooring in eastern Leinster, most of the country will be dry except for the fluctuating northerly breeze with temperatures only between one and 4 degrees during the day.

Temperatures will remain at or below freezing in parts of the west and midlands. It will become more cloudy in the northwest with the arrival of evening and it is predicted that it will rain in Connacht and western Ulster by evening.

Anyone with a road permit under Covid ‘s restrictions must be very careful when traveling as wet and snowy weather is forecast for the midlands and north from tomorrow night onwards. With temperatures between -3 and 2 degrees, there will be patches of frost on the roads and frost fog in places.

The rest of this week will be bitterly cold with temperatures well below average with hard frost and extensive ice. Temperatures will rise at the weekend.

