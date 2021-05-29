Frugality reaches SPACs with Tritium’s ‘electrolineras’

Multiplying your expected six-year revenue by 26 may not seem like the best example of restraint in shell business operations. But the acquisition of Tritium by the SPAC Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp II, for 1.7 billion dollars, is an indication of the arrival of frugality to the market.

The Brisbane, Australia-based company makes fast-charging stations for electric cars and claims it can provide 20 miles of range in one minute. It is likely to be a crucial argument in convincing drivers to abandon their gasoline vehicles. In addition, it already has more than 4,400 stations in 41 countries, making it the second largest company in the sector, after ABB. And its revenue, although it was only 59 million last year, has grown at a compound rate of 56% since 2016.

So it is well placed to take advantage of what should be rapid growth. Seen this way, his bold claim – typical of SPACs – that revenues could reach 1.5 billion with an EBITDA of 348 million in 2026 may not be so far-fetched.

The outlook imputes a value for the new combined company of 4 times those future profits. This is a decent discount from the 7.1 and 6.2 times ebitda that rivals ChargePoint and EVgo made when they unveiled their SPAC operations. The ChargePoint multiple has gone up almost 20 times.

Tritium, run by former Boeing executive Jane Hunter, is also not going to raise more than the $ 300 million that SPAC will have in the bank after the costs of the operation. Investors are wary of raising money through a private equity investment, or PIPE (common for SPACs), so Hunter might not have that option anyway. But their willingness to do so also implies that the company is in relatively decent shape.

Tritium shares rose to $ 9.79 when the transaction became known, below the 10 used to value the merger. He has designed a more modest model.