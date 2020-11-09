Fruit Ninja 2 comes to Android 10 years after the original game

Fruit Ninja 2 is the second installment of the popular HalfBrick Studio game that launches on Android with new minigames and battles between players.

Fruit Ninja 2 is the second installment of the popular HalfBrick Studio game that launches on Android with new minigames and battles between players.

Fruit Ninja is a game that was launched ten years ago for Android phones and it became a huge success in Spain. Ten years later, HalfBrick Studio finally leaves us with its successor, which comes under the name Fruit Ninja 2 . This game is now officially available to users on Android and iOS.

Fruit Ninja 2 maintains the same theme as the original game, although a number of new features have been introduced . We find more mini-games inside, content that we can unlock as we move forward, battles with other characters and more. A renovation that makes the game adapt to the current market.

A renewed game that maintains its essence

In Fruit Ninja 2, the studio wanted to keep the essence of the original game, but adding a series of new elements that make it more interesting. Since we find battles between players, there are leagues and also events in which to participate, making there a great variety of activities, to keep us hooked on the game at all times. Its essence remains unchanged: cutting fruit quickly and efficiently.

In the game we find various types of mini-games . There is a normal arcade mode, where we can practice at the beginning, as well as various types of mini-games, where they will test our ability to cut fruit quickly, in various scenarios. The difficulty is variable, so they are a good way to measure our skills.

As we gain experience , new mini-games will be unlocked , whose difficulty is increasing, to adjust to our level. New levels are also being unlocked in the game, so that we can continue to improve and have challenges. In addition, in the store we can buy items such as new swords, in order to cut fruit better.

Another novelty in Fruit Ninja 2 is the League , where we will be able to compete with other players around the world. A competition that is unlocked only when you have a good level, but that will allow you to play in battles where you will be the fastest and most skillful when it comes to cutting fruit, until you are going to be able to crown yourself as the winner. This new competition adds a new element to the game, which makes it very interesting.

Fruit Ninja 2 maintains its controls, easy to use and with which we can cut the fruit in the best possible way. A classic that has been known to renew with new elements, and that remains an addictive and entertaining game , which has everything to be a new success for HalfBrick Studio.