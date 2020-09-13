Fukushima: citizens return after 10 years but have to contend with the monkeys

As is often the case, after humans decide to leave a certain place, nature begins to take over. We have seen it in the area around Chernobyl and we continue to see it nine years after the dissolution of Japan’s Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear reactor. There is, however, a problem.

In particular, according to NPR reports, macaque monkeys, wild boars and other animals they have made neighboring towns abandoned by hundreds of thousands of people their home. And now, as people start returning, they have to find ways to coexist with nature. To help scare away the monkeys, local governments have subsidized huge amounts of fireworks.

Citizens patrol their cities and they use fireworks every time they spot monkeys, attracted to the area for the large amount of abandoned gardens with fruit trees. “I think they are cute. I would absolutely never hurt him“Shuichi Kanno, a 79-year-old man who returned to his home near Minamisoma, tells NPR.”None of this is their fault. It is the fault of nuclear power. It is the fault of humans.“

Macaques typically return a few days after being startled. The reason? The monkeys most likely regard the area as themselves, as humans have been missing from this place for over 9 years. In short, certainly the first times of coexistence will not be easy, but then (hopefully) the two sides will be able to coexist together … without using any kind of violence.