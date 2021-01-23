Funime, share your screen in a matter of seconds and without registration

- Advertisement -

Remote access became one of the great wonders of technology with enormous utility for many situations. In addition, this possibility left the door open for a function widely used today: screen sharing. Screen sharing is something that we can do at the moment in video calling services in a simple way. However, it is worth logging in, starting the meeting, sharing the link and then sharing the screen.

For this reason, we want to present you a service that will allow you to do the same, but in the fastest way you will find. His name is Funime.

Share your screen in seconds

This is a feature that can be useful for users of any nature. In technical support it is a fixed function, which allows technicians to see the errors thrown by a remote system. If you are creating a presentation or layout and want to show something quickly, you can do it by sharing your screen. In general, when it comes to simply showing what we have on the monitor, but at a distance, the function is too useful.

In that sense, Funime allows us to use this function, but avoiding steps that simply slow down the process. In this way, the service offers the possibility of showing the screen to anyone in just two steps.

Funime does not require registration processes to display the screen and this is a great advantage. To get started with the process, first of all, head over to the Funime website from the link at the end of this article. At the top right you will find the option “Create Room”, when you click you will have to choose if you want to share the full screen, a window or a tab.

This will generate a 6-digit code that you will have to share with the other person and they will have to enter it in the field that appears in the center of the screen. Then, you can see your screen from the interface of your browser. In this way, you can share your screen with whoever you want in less than 30 seconds.

