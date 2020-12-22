Funny, nostalgic, pandemic: the 10 best Christmas songs of 2020

- Advertisement -

December can be an intense month: parties, balances, flourishes and others. This year is getting denser considering that the crisis that unleashed the coronavirus is still under way and that expectations for 2021 are getting bigger and bigger. How many family members will be able to sit at the table on the 24th? How many will endure the urge to hug? How many will take advantage of social distancing to not appear even on Christmas Eve? There are many doubts and only one certainty – among many or among a few – the parties are a fact.

The Christmas music is aggiornando and artists from all over the world prepare their carols a la carte, each one knows what their fans expect. Some as Mariah Carey, they continue to bet on repeating over and over the same song that has given them so much satisfaction. Others like Jose Feliciano, reformulate the old classic incorporating new generations of artists. This selection rescues ten of the most striking and novel Christmas themes that come out at the end of a rare year, but that also deserve its farewell with bells.

Hilarious as always Robbie Williams he runs from his romantic performance and bets on humor and self-criticism by disguising himself as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson to act in his new video. COVID-19 is going to leave its mark on all of us and it is also going to leave its mark on music. “Can’t Stop Christmas” It is one of those songs that over the years will help to remember what happened in 2020: “Oh, what a miserable year, but what a time to be alive. Sadly some friends disappeared, this has never happened before. It feels like we are at war. ” In this Christmas theme of the former Take That there is no lack of alcohol gel, mentions of FaceTime and Zoom, social distance and uncertainty.

“My boyfriend is vegan, so they fed him fish. My uncle made it worse by talking about politics. I had some opinions, I could have started a fight… ”, the Canadian sings happily, as nice as it is sour Carly rae jepsen. This thirty-something star who peaked a few years ago – led by Justin Bieber’s manager – came back not so long ago with new music and a more defined personality. This cut has humor, pop, and personality, just like her. “It’s not Christmas until someone cries,” he says. And there is some truth.

The king of “Boombastic” celebrates the holidays with a song that represents him. Shaggy He is Jamaican and although he has lived in the United States for many years, the warm blood of the Caribbean continues to guide him. He hasn’t had many hits in recent years, but he continued to collaborate with artists from the new wave of the urban genre. So bring to Ne-Yo already Ding dong to your land. The video clip is explicit, a couple opens their Christmas presents next to the tree – you can tell it’s winter – he gives her a trip to Jamaica and suddenly they appear walking on the beach, diving, dancing. Christmas with few clothes.

The marketing strategy is superb, a TikTok star and a former One Direction come together in a catchy theme ideal for teenage Christmas. She is Dixie D’Amelio, sister of Charlie, the number 1 tiktoker, and is taking her first steps as a singer. He is Liam payne And without the charisma or the flight of his former partner Harry Styles, he continues singing and looking for them to stand out as a youtuber. United by both social media and music, Dixie and Liam come up with playful lyrics in this Naughty List.

“But everyone wants to come home this year, even if the world falls apart because everyone has someone with their name on a shelf. With cheap decoration and the taste of joy. You can be sure, Christmas saves the year ”. Twenty One Pilots put all the epic to “Christmas Saves the Year” And this modern Christmas carol that invites tears came out.

Everyone wants to see couples at Christmas and they know it. Shawn mendes and Camila Cabello They explode the Christmas spirit in this song that shows them practically like in a family video. Fun pullovers, warm lights, lots of carpet, in “The Christmas Song” Mendes and Cabello threw all the mistletoe on the grill in this version that has been ranking very well and that, above all, hides a good cause. “Merry Christmas to you and yours. The #TheChristmasSong video is out now. Recorded by us and directed by Tarzan from our quarantine bubble. Each broadcast supports those in need through @feedingamerica, ”Camila wrote on her Twitter account. Tarzan is the dog of the two and in addition to donating the proceeds from the views of the video that are counted until December 31 (you can see how much it has been collected very easily by entering the YouTube link), the couple contributed 100,000 dollars out of your pocket.

Christmas, funk and Snoop dogg with the singer and producer October London. “This sounds like the soundtrack to Snoop Dogg’s Christmas movie,” wrote a fan in the comments of the video and he may be right. This song is part of a small EP that the rapper has just released for the holidays in which he includes this song and “The Greatest Gift”. It is not the only Christmas involvement Snoop has had lately, as he also appeared in a stream of Martha Stewart, the 79-year-old pastry chef who guided him in decorating some fun cookies. Stewart, a classic of American TV and crafts, also showed cookies decorated in the shape of marijuana leaves and dog bones adorned with Snoop’s name. This strange friendship came about in 2016 when they did the VH1 show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge together.

The Argentine singer recently surprised with a successful symphonic album that he recorded in December 2019 in Colombia and that, through a pandemic, he was only able to launch now. In this album, in addition to some of his classics and two covers, Diego Torres he had the pleasure of doing a few Christmas themes. Interviewed by Teleshow He told a funny anecdote from his childhood: “I think that when you are a boy you experience Christmas in a way. I am the youngest of five siblings so I lived it with a lot of fantasy. Just as I was the fifth, so I was the laggard, they forgot me at the service stations, they left me anywhere and they only realized fifty kilometers away that they had left me abandoned… poor thing! ”.

An undeniable benchmark for Latino musicians in the United States, Jose Feliciano rescues a stainless classic and celebrates it on its 50th anniversary. The bilingual hit “Merry Christmas” returns with the guys from CNCO, Shaggy, Jon Secada, Bertín Osborne, Jason Mraz, Gloria Gaynor, Michael Bolton, Patricia Manterola, Julio Iglesias Jr. and many more. The singer-songwriter who landed in the United States from Puerto Rico, acknowledges – at 75 years old – that he never thought that such a simple song was going to become a Christmas classic. It is very likely that “Merry Christmas, prosperous year and happiness” were the first words spoken in Spanish by more than four English speakers.

As famous as they are, Hermanos Jonas they are as eager to reunite with the family as any other Earthling who has spent this year between losses and quarantines. To celebrate the reunion, they released “I Need You Christmas” with a video that has everything for emotion: them as children, they as parents, a full table and a tree next to the home. “For us, this song triggers memories of childhood snowball fights and finding the closest hill to sledding. It takes us back to spending time with the family putting together the Christmas tree. May I bring you the same feelings of warmth and happiness that your creation has brought us. We love you guys very much! ”Joe Jonas wrote on his Instagram account as the caption for a family album where no one is missing.

