Further information provided by the Marine Institute on the development of an energy test site off Spiddal

By Brian Adam
The first application for a foreshore license in An Spidéal for the development of the Galway Bay Test Site was made in 2016.

Further information provided by the Marine Institute on the development of an energy test site off Spiddal

The Marine Institute has submitted further information to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage on its application for a lease for a stretch of sea off the coast of Connemara, where it intends to develop an energy test site.

The first application for a foreshore license in An Spidéal for the development of the Galway Bay Test Site was made in 2016.

The license was sought to fit new marine test equipment and infrastructure at the renewable energy test site.

New wind, wave and tidal energy projects are being tested at the Galway Bay Test Site, 1.5 kilometers off Spiddal.

The new information submitted to the Minister relates to habitat matters only.

Some people opposed the establishment and development of the test site, believing that it would be detrimental to the habitat and environment of the area.

The application was originally made in February 2016 but on the basis of an order made in 2019, the application is being re-submitted to the Minister for consideration in terms of the Habitats Directive.

A copy of the application can be inspected at Strand Road Garda Station for the next 30 days and people are allowed to travel further than 5km to do so without exceeding the travel restrictions. Submissions on the application will be accepted in the next 30 days.

