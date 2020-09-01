The leaders of the three coalition parties will continue talks today to decide who they will nominate to succeed Phil Hogan as European Commissioner.

The trio – Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Éamon Ryan – also had a meeting on this issue last night – but have not reached any settlement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for the country to nominate a man and a woman for the post of Commissioner. She will make the appointment herself.

European Parliament Vice-President Margaret McGuinness and former Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald have already indicated their interest in the post.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has not ruled out running for office.