Future Pixels will not have unlimited storage of photos in high quality

By Abraham
0
19
Future Pixels
Future Pixels

Abraham

A few years ago, Google offered unlimited storage of original quality photos in Google Photos on Pixel devices. This changed with the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4, as Google began to offer only unlimited storage of high-quality photos on the Pixels, like any other smartphone with Google services. Yesterday we learned that, as of June 1, 2020, Google will stop offering unlimited high-quality storage and photos will start to count against the 15GB limit of free space in Google Photos. Luckily for Pixel owners, the company announced that current Pixel devices will continue to enjoy high-quality (not original quality) photo storage. Now we have learned that future Pixel phones will not have unlimited photo storage, not in high quality and, of course, not in original quality. This information has been confirmed by Google to Android Police. With this change of course, future Pixels will not have a feature that would be differential compared to other smartphones.

