Future Samsung Galaxy can be unlocked by voice thanks to Bixby

The Samsung Galaxy S21 can be unlocked using Bixby, according to Sammobile. For the first time, a phone will have a voice assistant as a biometric identification method, which may even recognize our password.

This novelty, according to the source, will come to the Samsung Galaxy S21, the new high-end family that is expected at the beginning of next year. However, will be a novelty of the new version of One UI 3.1 so, on paper, it should be extensible to the rest of the members of the Galaxy family who update to this version.

Voice unlock on Samsung Galaxy

According to Sammobile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 can be unlocked by voice thanks to Bixby. Be one of the biometric methods built into the device, as currently are facial recognition or the fingerprint reader under the screen. Specifically, we can unlock the terminal using voice commands, when it is recognized by ‘Hello, Bixby’.

We can unlock a Samsung mobile using voice commands with Bixby, even tell it a voice password

To make this method more secure, the source points out that it will be possible to set a voice password, to add a little extra security step. This new function will come with One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, the new version that will be released by the Samsung Galaxy S21. Which opens the door for different models of the company to enjoy this function.

Currently, much of the Samsung catalog, especially in the mid-range, is being updated to One UI 2.5, the version of the customization layer that the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 released. In 2021, with the democratization of version 3.1, voice unlocking could be a reality for everyone in the Galaxy familyas long as they update to this version.

Via | Sammobile