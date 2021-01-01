Gabriel Soto forgot the scandal for his intimate video: he reappeared smiling and next to Irina Baeva

- Advertisement -

Gabriel Soto celebrated with Irina Baeva the arrival of the New Year and put aside the scandal that he starred in a few weeks ago when his intimate video went viral.

The actor was seen very smiling enjoying the last days of 2020 and even walking through a warm landscape next to his girlfriend, the Russian model, Irina Baeva, and some friends at their home in Acapulco, Guerrero.

Soto left behind the scandal that he starred in a few weeks ago, when an intimate video was published on social networks, which meant a new chapter in his controversial life and Among those who stand out his current love relationship or living with his former partner, Geraldine Bazán.

Irina Baeva shared a coexistence with her boyfriend on her Instagram stories, where they were seen walking along a path surrounded by nature and they wearing sportswear, but very vaporous for the warm climate of the port of Acapulco. Soto even sent a kiss to his pretty girlfriend’s camera.

Together they enjoyed the last sunset of the year and a dinner with some friends who accompanied them to the actor’s house.

The couple shared some postcards with which they showed that they are still more in love than ever, despite the distance they lived last year because she traveled to New York to perfect her English and the controversy over the intimate clip of Soto.

“Let’s start this new year with a positive mind and a kind heart”, Gabriel wrote on his Instagram account.

Baeva also shared her happiness for the arrival of 2021: “With a positive mind and heart … we wish you a Happy New Year!”

Gabriel Soto celebrated the arrival of the new year in Mexico, while his daughters traveled in a private yet to the Riviera Maya with their mother Geraldine Bazán, who wanted to stay out of the controversy and although later he did have to speak out.

Geraldine Bazán has been very active after the intimacy of her ex-partner was exposed in an intimate video published from social networks and This time he had to celebrate with his daughters, since at Christmas they were with their father.

Quickly and concisely for cameras Tell me what you know, The Mexican accepted a few days ago that this event did affect her former partner and of course their daughters.

“It is something quite embarrassing for him and too embarrassing for my daughters”, he said for the Telemundo entertainment program.

He also denied that she had been responsible for publishing it and even having received it a few years ago from Gabriel Soto. “Absolutely a lie. That I do want to clarify, at no time, never, of my relationship did I receive a video like this “, be sincere.

Gabriel Soto, for his part, stressed that his privacy was violated after the dissemination of his intimate video, so his lawyers are already analyzing taking legal action.

As reported by the magazine TV and novels, There are already two groups that have approached the actor to channel their complaints and are organizing to defend him and find the person or persons responsible for disseminating the private material.

Well, what do I tell them? One more line to the tiger. I’m not going to talk much about it, all I want to tell you is that I feel very vulnerable because of the way my privacy was violated, and to make it clear that this happened many years ago”, He accepted on his Instagram account.

