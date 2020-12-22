Gabriel Soto’s intimate video was not for Irina Baeva: this is how the Russian actress responded to her boyfriend’s controversy

- Advertisement -

In the middle of the media scandal in which Gabriel Soto has been involved in the last hours After the internet leak where he appears totally naked and showing his body in what appears to be a video call, his girlfriend Irina Baeva has already given her point of view.

After the actor admitted that he is the one who appears in the video broadcast on social networks, while requesting respect for his privacy and that of his daughters, his partner has now declared something to the same effect.

Reporters intercepted her upon her arrival at the Mexico City International Airport, where the Russian actress stated that: “Hey, no, look, the only thing I have to say about it is myself, because it was not in my year, so it is not up to me to talk about it. They will actually ask the corresponding party“He said for the cameras of the program Tell me what you know.

And I add, “Gabriel as my partner, as the man I am with and whom I love, has my full support and all my trust in these moments. And well, the only thing I would like to ask you is that we all have respect for such a delicate issue, because there are two girls involved “, He expressed referring to Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda, the daughters that the actor procreated next to the actress Geraldine Bazán.

Visibly stunned and walking with a couple of reporters behind her, the 28-year-old blonde said: “I am not going to include myself in a topic that was not in my year, so it is not up to me to make statements about it. Really, I’m not going to include myself in a topic and they will ask who they have to ask and we all have respect because there are two little girls involved “, he stressed.

And it is that according to what Soto admitted in a video broadcast on his social networks this Monday afternoon, said recording dates from several years ago, an assertion that has been confirmed because in the clip that became a trend on social networks since Sunday night the actor cannot see a deep scar that he has, product of an emergency intervention for peritonitis which he had to undergo in 2013.

Given this data, speculation has taken another turn, Well, it has already begun to suggest that the controversial video call would have been made before that year, when the actor was still married to Geraldine Bazán, for which it would have been taken as an alleged infidelity to the actress, who has already declared on several occasions that the father of her daughters was indeed unfaithful.

Just a couple of days ago, The Russian-born actress stated that she is in no rush to marry the actor, but that one of her short-term priorities is to obtain her Mexican citizenship, a process that has had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

“It is complicated because most, especially places of government, government institutions are closed. For me, Mexico is my … I can’t even say second home anymore, because it is my first home, it is where I spend the most time and I love the country, I love its people“, Said for the program Windowing.

“The truth is, I think that 2020 one of the things that taught us is that we cannot make plans at all. I believe that our goal here is to continue growing as a couple, We are very well, we are very happy and then we are going to see what destiny prepares for us”, He expressed.

