Gaelcholáistí recognized as the ‘best’ post-primary schools in the country

By Brian Adam
Gaelcholáistí for girls were in first and second place according to the Sunday Times school rankings

Gaelcholáiste in Dublin is recognized as the ‘best’ post – primary school in the state, according to the Sunday Times.

Coláiste Íosagáin was first on the list of 500 schools.

Coláiste Íosagáin is the second all – Irish school to have topped the list since the ranking began in 2003.

The statistics were based on information gathered on the number of students in all post – primary schools in the country who went on to third level institutions north and south over the past three years.

Between 2017 and 2019, 95.7% of Coláiste Íosagáin students went on to universities and 100% secured places at a third level institution.

In second place was Laurel Hill College, another all-Irish school for girls in Limerick. Laurel Hill College topped the list between 2014 and 2019.

484 students attend St. Joseph’s College in Booterstown in south Dublin. Seán Delap was appointed principal of the school last year.

Coláiste Íosagáin will be celebrating its fiftieth anniversary next year.

The school is on the same site as the boys’ Gaelcholáiste, Coláiste Eoin. Coláiste Eoin took 36th place on the Sunday Times, drop 20 places from 2019.

Gaelcholáiste Reachrann in Donaghmede was in 101st place on the 2019 list but was in 19th place on this year’s list.

Coláiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra, Galway, is one place behind last in 20th place.

Scoil Phobail Mhic Dara in Carna is the ‘best’ Gaeltacht post-primary school according to the list. The school came in 82nd place with 68.1% of students attending the school in the last three years going on to university. A total of 94.7% achieved places in a third level institution.

Coláiste Íde in Dingle is the highest ranked Gaeltacht school in Munster on the list with 106th place. Rathcairn Community College is ranked 245th and is the highest Gaeltacht school in Leinster. Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair is the highest ranked Gaeltacht school in Donegal with 283rd place.

The publication of such tables is always controversial and many education experts feel that they are too narrow a yardstick to judge the quality of education provided in the country ‘s schools.

Gaelcholáistí
school County National Ranking
St. Joseph ‘s College Dublin 1
Laurel Hill College Limerick 2
Gaelcholáiste Reachrainn Dublin 19
Corrib College Galway 20
John ‘s College Dublin 36
Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh Limerick 37
Gaelcholáiste Chiaráir Kerry 39
Cois Life College Dublin 64
Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach Carlow 91
Catherine ‘s School Dublin 94
Gaeltacht schools
school County National Ranking
MacDara Community School Galway 82
Ithaca College Kerry 92
St. Nicholas Secondary School Waterford 106
Gobnatan College Cork 126
Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne Kerry 179
Coláiste Cholmcille Galway 186
Heart of Mary College Galway 223
Gobnait College Galway 225
Rathcairn Community College The month 245
Mary’s School Cork 250

