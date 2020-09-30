Latest news

Gaeltacht actor on British film magazine’s ‘new star’ list

By Brian Adam
Dónall Ó Héalaí, who has received an IFTA nomination for ‘best lead actor’ for his role in Arracht, has been named on Screen International magazine’s ‘Stars of Tomorrow’ list

Connemara Gaeltacht actor Dónall Ó Héalaí has ​​been named on the British film magazine’s ‘new star 2020’ list, Screen International.

Yes Ó Héalaí, who has received an IFTA nomination in the ‘Best Actor’ category for his role in the Irish language thriller Monster, named on the magazine ‘s’ Stars of Tomorrow’ list, which recognizes some of Britain ‘s and Ireland’ s most promising actors.

Other actors named on the list include Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, who became famous in the series Normal People, broadcast on RTÉ this year and Meath-based actress Helen Behan, who was nominated for a Bafta nomination this year for her role in the drama series The Virtues, broadcast on Channel 4.

In a message circulated by the actor on social media, Ó Héalaí said that “motivated” author to be named on the ‘Stars of Tomorrow 202o’ list.

It’s both humbling and hugely inspiring to be a part of Stars of tomorrow 2020. Much is owed to the incredible work of…

Posted by Dónall Ó Héalaí on Monday 28 September 2020

Ó Héalaí, originally from Na hAille in Indreabhán, has received high praise for his screening in the Irish language feature film Monster.

Dónall Ó Héalaí was awarded the Aer Lingus Discovery award at the Dublin International Film Festival earlier this year for his role in the Irish language thriller about the Great Famine directed by Tom Sullivan.

